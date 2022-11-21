ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Three Potential Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Consider

The 2020-21 season offered hope for the New York Knicks, as they made the playoffs for the first time in what seemed like forever and they earned the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference. Even though they lost in the first-round of the playoffs, the season was still a major win for the Knicks, as the future looked very bright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch winning streak snapped by Providence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

