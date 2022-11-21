ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Top-ranked UNC looks forward to challenge at PK Invitational

No. 1 North Carolina spent the better part of its four games to open the season playing to the level of its competition. Senior forward Armando Bacot wonders just how the Heels will stack up nationally. Bacot and the Tar Heels (4-0) are about to find the answers to those questions starting Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The three-day event honors the Nike legend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Appalachian State offers Smoky Mountain junior Da'Mare Williams

Sylva, N.C. — Smoky Mountain High School junior athlete Da'Mare Williams has reported an offer from Appalachian State University. It is his first offer. Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays wide receiver and cornerback. '. Williams enjoyed a breakout season this fall. He caught 61...
BOONE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC

