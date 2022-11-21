Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
2024 RB prospect says 'Clemson is sitting on the top of my list' following visit
2024 RB prospect Ahmir Smith was one of the recruits hosted in Death Valley last Saturday for Clemson’s matchup with Miami. The Calhoun County High School (Saint Matthews, S.C.) junior spoke to The Clemson (...)
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
Clemson officially joins recruiting battle for Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hasuer
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough kicker Nolan Hasuer has reported a full scholarship offer from Dabo Swinney and Clemson University. Hasuer recently tied the NCHSAA record for career field goals made. He is a junior and will graduate with the class of 2024. The offer sets up a battle between...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top-ranked UNC looks forward to challenge at PK Invitational
No. 1 North Carolina spent the better part of its four games to open the season playing to the level of its competition. Senior forward Armando Bacot wonders just how the Heels will stack up nationally. Bacot and the Tar Heels (4-0) are about to find the answers to those questions starting Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The three-day event honors the Nike legend.
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal
By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
2024 WR recruit shares perspective on Clemson following visit to Death Valley
2024 WR Chase Byrd was one of the many recruits to visit Death Valley last Saturday. The Greer High School junior spoke to The Clemson Insider following his visit to Clemson and detailed his perspective on (...)
WYFF4.com
North Carolina man wins $150,000 in Powerball after being inspired by Clemson's loss to Notre Dame
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man hit big in a lottery drawing after being inspired by the loss of Clemson to Notre Dame, according to North Carolina lottery officials. “We were watching football with some friends and Clemson was getting beat terribly by Notre Dame,” Jacob Strickland...
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history
The UNC basketball standout is destined to etch his name in the history books in Chapel Hill.
No. 8 Duke opens Knight invite vs. upstart Oregon St.
Duke has a roster of well-drilled freshmen, so the No. 8 Blue Devils should be in good shape in the
Appalachian State offers Smoky Mountain junior Da'Mare Williams
Sylva, N.C. — Smoky Mountain High School junior athlete Da'Mare Williams has reported an offer from Appalachian State University. It is his first offer. Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays wide receiver and cornerback. '. Williams enjoyed a breakout season this fall. He caught 61...
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
Comments / 0