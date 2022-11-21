Read full article on original website
Related
Players makes huge move against NFL owners
Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'
The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
athleticbusiness.com
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach Who Groped Woman on Team's Mexico Trip
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler, who groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend during the team's visit to play the San Fransisco 49ers on Monday at Estadio Azteca. Sources told ESPN that Mexican authorities were notified of the incident,...
AFC West still belongs to Chiefs, a look back at Jacoby Brissett's Browns run, and what to be thankful for in NFL 2022
Happy Thanksgiving! Welcome back to the Four Verts column. This week, we’re feeling thankful for Patrick Mahomes, Jacoby Brissett, and many, many more things. But first, we start off with teams that aren’t very thankful for their current quarterback situation. Or at least shouldn’t be. AFC West...
Sources: NFLPA says NFL agreed to nix fully guaranteed deals
The NFLPA grievance claims the NFL colluded to prevent more players -- particularly QBs -- from getting fully guaranteed contracts, sources told ESPN.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Why was Dalvin Cook called for taunting against Dallas?
Cook and ex-Vikings assistant coach George Edwards got into it.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
From Clint Longley in the clutch to Leon Lett in the snow, the Cowboys on Thanksgiving is always a traditional, appetizing feast.
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
Fantasy football keeper leagues: 16 players to target in trades
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with friends, family and fantasy football leaguemates to consumate a few trades. In keeper leagues, that might mean trading for players today whose value is likely to go up next season.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Football World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Speculation
Sean Payton is reportedly looking for a coaching job out west, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. Per Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable, the insider pair says that "Sean Payton has his eyes on head coaching openings with either the Arizona Cardinals or the LA Chargers." The football world...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Bears top NFL's largest dead money salary cap charges of 2022
Individual dead money amounts were covered a couple of weeks ago. The focus now turns to the NFL teams with the most dead money. Dead money is a salary cap charge for a player who is no longer on a team's roster. An inordinate amount of dead money can put a team at a competitive disadvantage. The salary cap room needed to be active in free agency or give contract extensions to important players on the team shrinks. Although the NFL sets the salary cap annually, each team's adjusted salary cap varies because unused salary cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. The carryover ability can help offset the effects of excessive dead money.
Report: NFLPA alleging collusion over fully guaranteed QB contracts
The Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson was the most controversial storyline of the 2022 offseason, in no small part due to the nature of the contract he signed upon being traded to Cleveland. That five-year, $230MM deal was fully guaranteed, leading many to wonder if a new precedent had been set for high-end quarterbacks in future deals.
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
athleticbusiness.com
Browns Scramble to Ready Field After Apparent Vehicular Vandalism
A driver appears to have damaged the field at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Browns are to host Tampa Bay on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL matchup. As reported by Tyler Greenwalt of Yahoo! Sports, citing Cleveland's ABC affiliate WEWS, the stadium grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half of the western side of the field. FirstEnergy Stadium uses Kentucky Bluegrass rather than synthetic turf.
