Washington State

The Comeback

Players makes huge move against NFL owners

Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'

The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
CLEVELAND, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach Who Groped Woman on Team's Mexico Trip

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler, who groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend during the team's visit to play the San Fransisco 49ers on Monday at Estadio Azteca. Sources told ESPN that Mexican authorities were notified of the incident,...
ARIZONA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Speculation

Sean Payton is reportedly looking for a coaching job out west, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. Per Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable, the insider pair says that "Sean Payton has his eyes on head coaching openings with either the Arizona Cardinals or the LA Chargers." The football world...
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: Bears top NFL's largest dead money salary cap charges of 2022

Individual dead money amounts were covered a couple of weeks ago. The focus now turns to the NFL teams with the most dead money. Dead money is a salary cap charge for a player who is no longer on a team's roster. An inordinate amount of dead money can put a team at a competitive disadvantage. The salary cap room needed to be active in free agency or give contract extensions to important players on the team shrinks. Although the NFL sets the salary cap annually, each team's adjusted salary cap varies because unused salary cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. The carryover ability can help offset the effects of excessive dead money.
CHICAGO, IL
athleticbusiness.com

Browns Scramble to Ready Field After Apparent Vehicular Vandalism

A driver appears to have damaged the field at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Browns are to host Tampa Bay on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL matchup. As reported by Tyler Greenwalt of Yahoo! Sports, citing Cleveland's ABC affiliate WEWS, the stadium grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half of the western side of the field. FirstEnergy Stadium uses Kentucky Bluegrass rather than synthetic turf.
CLEVELAND, OH

