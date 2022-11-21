Read full article on original website
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Time Out Global
Smithfield Market and Billingsgate are leaving London
Two of London’s oldest meat, poultry and fish markets are waving bye-bye to their homes in the city centre. The City of London has approved plans to move the Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham. Originally, the OG Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets were all going to be...
Time Out Global
Plans for the Museum of London moving to Smithfield Market have been finalised
In case you haven’t heard, the Museum of London is relocating. The institution has really been making the most of the big move: it commissioned a mural, organised a stonking five-month-long leaving do, and will put on two free back-to-back festivals this weekend and next. The museum is moving...
Pensioner becomes Britain’s ‘oldest first-time buyer’
A new homeowner has become Britain’s oldest first-time buyer after collecting his keys aged 86. Pensioner Edward Simon Jones just got his first pad – a £147,000 bungalow in Flintshire, Wales. Edward, who is known as Simon, spent his whole life living on his family’s farm before...
BBC
Simpson's Tavern: Historical London chophouse fights for its future
Self-proclaimed as London's "oldest chophouse", Simpson's Tavern is fighting for its future following a surprise closure. The Grade II-listed tavern has stood on Cornhill for more than 250 years - surviving fires, wars and epidemics. After getting into rent arrears during the coronavirus pandemic, the venue's locks were changed by...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Employee at Yorkshire hotel claims '90 per cent of staff have lost their jobs after up to 80 asylum seekers arrived and immigration staff took over'
Up to 90 per cent of staff have lost their job at a hotel in Yorkshire following the arrival of asylum seekers and immigration staff, an employee has claimed. An employee of the Humber View Hotel in Hull says she is one of up to '40 employees' to have lost their job since the arrival of new immigration staff.
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
ITV colleagues tell of their 'shock and sadness' as pundit Nadia Nadim is forced off air after her mother was killed in a digger accident: Star says she 'lost the most important person' who 'gave me life twice' after pair fled Taliban together
World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has revealed her mother's sudden death caused her to abandon ITV's coverage of a live game on Tuesday night, as her 'deeply shocked and saddened' colleagues rallied round to offer their support. Viewers noticed how the women's football star and refugee, 34, had been part...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
KTVZ
A once-in-a-lifetime auction for the rights to an Indonesian island archipelago
A group of Indonesian islands known as the Widi Reserve is about to go up for auction in what could be one of the most eye-popping real estate sales to ever take place in Asia. The 100-plus islands in east Indonesia’s “Coral Triangle” are spread out over 10,000 hectares (25,000...
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial action
Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and teachers are walking out as strikes continue to spread across the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.Picket lines are being organised outside postal delivery and sorting offices, universities and schools as unions inch closer to coordinated industrial action.It will be one of the biggest walkouts of the year, and talks have been held between union leaders involved in the disputes to take joint action.The strikes come in response to rising inflation amid the drastic cost of living crisis.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme CourtChristmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workersMick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
BBC
Croydon Council declared bankrupt for third time
Local libraries, a retail park and community hubs may have to be sold off by a south London council after it declared bankruptcy for the third time. Croydon Council said it had to issue a Section 114 notice to declare bankruptcy after it realised it faced a £130m black hole in next year's budget.
Embrace what may be the most important green technology ever. It could save us all
So what do we do now? After 27 summits and no effective action, it seems that the real purpose was to keep us talking. If governments were serious about preventing climate breakdown, there would have been no Cops 2-27. The major issues would have been resolved at Cop1, as the ozone depletion crisis was at a single summit in Montreal.
