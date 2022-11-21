ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Lowell, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lowell, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Winnacunnet High School football team will have a game with Lowell High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

NBA trainer accused of drugging, raping woman held without bail

WARWICK, R.I -- Top NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan faced a judge Monday after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Boston. The 43-year-old was ordered held without bail by a judge in Warwick, Rhode Island. He will be transferred to Boston on Tuesday. According to paperwork from Boston Police, McClanaghan and the alleged victim met on a dating app. They met up at a Boston hotel bar, the alleged victim had 1-2 drinks and they went up to the woman's hotel room. The woman said she blacked out shortly after getting to the hotel room. She reported waking up alone, covered in bruises and in pain, leading her to believe she was drugged and raped.A warrant for McClanaghan's arrest was issued out of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday and he was found one day later in East Greenwich, R.I.. According to McClanaghan's website, he is a premier skills development trainer who has worked with NBA stars like Al Horford and Stephen Curry. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brown vs. UMass Lowell: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The UMass Lowell River Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brown Bears at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the River Hawks won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Mac Jones picks unexpected Patriots teammate as best Thanksgiving cook

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones will be spending his Thanksgiving with the Vikings this season. The Patriots have the primetime matchup on Thursday night, so a conventional Turkey Day isn’t in the cards. On WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria and Mego, Jones was asked which teammate he’d trust the most to cook Thanksgiving dinner. The quarterback offered an unexpected answer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student

Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WALTHAM, MA
People

1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Massachusetts

The student who died on the scene was identified as undergraduate Vanessa Mark One college student is dead and more than two dozen are injured after their shuttle bus crashed on Saturday night in Waltham, Mass., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. A driver and 27 students from Brandeis University were in the shuttle bus heading from a hockey game at Northeastern University when the vehicle crashed on South Street around 10:32 p.m., per the press release from the office.  Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark was pronounced dead...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. woman never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House

Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
HAMPSTEAD, NH

