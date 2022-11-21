WARWICK, R.I -- Top NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan faced a judge Monday after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Boston. The 43-year-old was ordered held without bail by a judge in Warwick, Rhode Island. He will be transferred to Boston on Tuesday. According to paperwork from Boston Police, McClanaghan and the alleged victim met on a dating app. They met up at a Boston hotel bar, the alleged victim had 1-2 drinks and they went up to the woman's hotel room. The woman said she blacked out shortly after getting to the hotel room. She reported waking up alone, covered in bruises and in pain, leading her to believe she was drugged and raped.A warrant for McClanaghan's arrest was issued out of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday and he was found one day later in East Greenwich, R.I.. According to McClanaghan's website, he is a premier skills development trainer who has worked with NBA stars like Al Horford and Stephen Curry.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO