5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Exclusive Photos From Graceland at Christmas
These are some of my personal photos from past visits to Graceland at Christmas.
actionnews5.com
Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
actionnews5.com
Celebrating the life of Mrs. Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mrs. Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m. On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Memphis to Los Angeles
This cross-country road trip takes you from the home of the blues, Memphis, to sunny Los Angeles, complete with all its glitz and glamor. On the way, you have plenty of opportunity to take in some of the greatest landscapes that the United States has to offer: from wide open desert plains to winding mountain passes. This trip really does have it all when it comes to breathtaking scenery.
Leaders aim to stop illegal stunt driving on Memphis streets, interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here, so the Mid-South can see tens of thousands of drivers on the road. But with plenty of cars comes more traffic jams – and not all of them in Memphis could come from traffic.
desotocountynews.com
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
actionnews5.com
Junior shining bright for Memphis Hustle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you want to check an up-and-coming hooper on the pro basketball side, you might want to ride on down to Southaven to catch the Memphis Hustle in NBA G-League Action against the Birmingham Squadron. The main attraction: Hustle forward Kenny Lofton Jr. The big rookie...
fox13memphis.com
Local church to serve 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day at 10 locations across the city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re well into the holiday season, and one local church is using this time to give back to the less fortunate. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church plans to feed 5,000 people Thanksgiving Day. The dedicated group of church members spent over seven hours Tuesday smoking turkeys...
ediblememphis.com
Shop Local Holiday Guide
Afternoon tea at 17B! For the person on your list who has everything, give them the experience of afternoon tea. Each tea includes tea sandwiches, scones, and assorted petit pastries. A pot of tea per couple is served. An abbreviated children's tea is offered too, and hot chocolate may be substituted for tea, if desired. Give a gift certificate or make a reservation online for you and a friend.
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Ready for National Stage at ESPN Events Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers hit the road once again, this time for sunny Orlando, Florida where they will play three games over Thanksgiving break in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Tigers will face Seton Hall Thursday in the first game at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNews. Memphis...
Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program. During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills. The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part...
FOX13 uncovers undervalued homes in Black neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jessie Watkins and his family of four bought their first home in Orange Mound. “I like the benefits of being a homeowner,” Watkins said. “I like paying for my own house. I’m not paying for someone else’s house.”. He chose the historic...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
