Leather pants are a timeless fall and winter staple, proven to be a go-to choice seen on several celebs like Hilary Duff and Gigi Hadid. After all, they give any outfit an effortlessly cool look. And if you're on a mission to recreate a few of your favorite celebrity looks without spending a ton of money, then you might consider faux leather leggings instead.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In cold, wet weather, there are few things worse than walking through puddles or snow and winding up with soggy feet. That’s why finding the right footwear for winter weather is essential. You can find plenty of winter boots,...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There's nothing more frustrating than staring into your closet and trying to decide what to wear. Factors like weather that changes throughout the day can make the decision even trickier. Black sweatshirts are a wardrobe staple because they solve many...
Whatever shape you're looking for, we've rounded up the best jeans for women to shop right now
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
DSW is holding a sitewide sale where you can save 30% off when you purchase of some of the company's most popular brands for men, women and kids using the code EXCLUSIVE through Nov. 20. Since we are officially have colder weather, you might be looking for boots to keep...
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.
Kendall Jenner was seen in another casual ensemble in NYC on Wednesday. The model came to the city on Monday to attend the CFDA Awards with several family members and has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple ahead of returning to her home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, she was seen out and about wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a fuzzy dark gray crewneck sweater with light-wash jeans. Her straight-leg denim offset the deep color of her top. Jenner added rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain purse to the outfit. For her shoes, she slipped back into a pair that...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, you can land some excellent deals right now.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
Our round-up of the best fleeces for women to see you through winter in style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long. Fresh off a hot streak of grungy summer and nonchalant fall ensembles, Holmes brought a dose of sharp winter fashion to New York City on Tuesday. Stepping out in Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star wore a supple cashmere outfit by Italian fashion brand Falconeri. Her ensemble featured the label’s light tan $395 turtleneck sweater, complete with a woven texture and rounded sleeves, paired with matching $195 palazzo...
The best winter boots are well insulated, with tight lacing and lugged soles for maximum traction. J.Crew’s Nordic Boots satisfy all those requirements, with substantial rubber lugs and a thick shearling lining, as well as shearling cuffs that’ll keep snow out of your socks. Inspired by vintage hiking boots, they’re also inherently stylish and come with two pairs of colored laces for optimal outfit customization. Our senior vice-president of e-commerce Camilla Cho purchased a pair of these “cozy and comfy” shoes for a trip to Wyoming last winter and says they were perfect for traipsing about in 20-degree weather: “My feet always felt super toasty and warm.”
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Nike windbreaker might look like an ordinary windbreaker, but the brand’s line steps far beyond the basics by combining protection and breathability with technologically advanced construction and materials. The best ones, such as the Nike Men’s Windrunner Jacket,...
Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
When greeted by Anna Delvey (Sorokin) at her East Village apartment in New York, she’s distinctly different from images from her socialite days — or Julia Garner’s portrayal in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Gone are the 2010s minidresses and platforms; instead, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga sweatsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers, paired with fresh makeup and her court-ordered ankle monitor. Seated in the artwork-lined living room next to her kitchen — where a statue sits on the stove, as she doesn’t cook — Delvey reminisces on her new lodgings under house arrest, where she awaits ICE deportation proceedings. “I [didn’t] want to spend...
Larroudé has been in the footwear game only since December 2020, but it's quickly become one of my go-to brands. Cofounder and designer Marina Larroudé has a knack for designing sky-high heels (which I consider true staples for the semi-post-pandemic, "Everything's back, baby!" era we're in) that aren't just wearable but also extremely compliment prone.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Snow Joe makes dozens of machines for handling and removing snow and ice. It also makes hand tools for smaller tasks such as chipping and scraping. After developing a full line of snow and ice machines, Snow Joe added machines to make chores involving your lawn, garden and auto go quicker and easier.
