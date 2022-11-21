If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.

8 DAYS AGO