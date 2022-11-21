Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
uab.edu
UAB’s SafeZone celebrates 20 years of providing LGBTQ+ education and training
At the heart of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Strategic Plan, Forging the Future, are seven Shared Values. One of the seven is diversity and inclusiveness, and in honor of that value, UAB is celebrating two decades of providing training and education on LGBTQ+ identity and social justice through the SafeZone program.
uab.edu
Lung cancer advances spur new hope in fight against a deadly disease
Though lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the nation, physicians at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham want patients to know about the advancements in diagnostic technologies and therapies, as well as new screening guidelines, which provide more hope for lung cancer patients than ever before.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
uab.edu
Three companies invest in TRIP Lab outreach efforts
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Translational Research for Injury Prevention Lab recently received grants from three companies — Blue Cross Blue Shield, Honda and State Farm. The grants total $125,000 and will help expand the TRIP Lab’s Community Outreach Program for Teen Drivers. Through the program, members...
uab.edu
Three Collat students, staff awarded Alabama Inno Under 25 recognition
Two students and one alumna from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business have been named 2022 Alabama Inno Under 25 award winners by the Birmingham Business Journal. The winners include MBA alumna Karri Green and students Katie Lovelady and Jaival Vikal. To choose the nominees, Alabama...
An inside look at the Critical Care Transport Team for Children’s of Alabama
Every minute of every day in Birmingham there is a medical flight team ready to fly a critically ill or injured child to Children's of Alabama.
uab.edu
Coaching, food delivery and more: A new diabetes management study will soon enroll patients
Mehta and Michael Hall, M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine at UMMC, will be leading the Food Delivery, Remote Monitoring and Coaching-Enhanced Education for Optimized Diabetes Management — FREEDOM — study. This study will use intervention components that target social determinants of health related to transportation barriers, health services access, quality of care and food insecurity.
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
uab.edu
Help us celebrate Toy Drive with the UAB Blazers
To help the UAB Toy Drive, UAB Athletics has generously partnered with UAB IT to host a Teddy Bear Toss at the Blazers’ Sunday, Dec. 4, home game against South Alabama at 1pm. Anyone who brings a teddy bear or other stuffed animal to the game can get a...
uab.edu
Relax and recharge during Stress Less Week: Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2022
With finals just around the corner, it’s time to announce the event line-up for UAB Stress Less Week! This week-long program encourages students to engage in various health and well-being events and activities to lift their spirits and aid in reducing stress before final exams. Monday 11/28. Stop by...
uab.edu
Get your video content captioned for free by UAB Disability Support Services
Commitment to Captioning is an ongoing institution-wide campaign hosted by UAB’s Disability Support Services (DSS). This campaign encourages universal access to communication and motivates those within the UAB community to distribute the most inclusive options when it comes to video content for students, faculty, and staff. UAB’s DSS office...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
CBS42.com
High School Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Bridget Caton, a robotics teacher at Thorsby High...
uab.edu
Alumnae recognized by Positive Maturity
Alumnae Edwina Taylor (BSN 1970, MSN 1999), and Karen Hammond (BSN 1983, MSN 1989, DNP 2009), are among Positive Maturity’s Top 50 Over 50. Created in 2014, Top 50 Over 50 is an annual list recognizing individuals 50 and older for their success and/or lifetime achievements in their businesses, civic engagement and personal lives.
uab.edu
’Tis the season: How you can give back to your community this holiday season
The annual Little Blazer Wishes program is a holiday toy drive created to provide anonymous gift sponsorship and support to UAB students with a child or children who may need additional help granting their families a joyous holiday season. This is the program’s fourth year. Since its inaugural year...
uab.edu
Free vision care services to be provided at ninth annual Gift of Sight event
UAB Community Eye Care is partnering with VSP Insurance, Remote Area Medical and Changing Lives Through Lenses to host this event. “Routine eye care is such an important part of your overall health,” said Janene Sims, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor and supervisor for the Family Practice Residency program at the UAB School of Optometry. “Through regular eye exams, health care professionals can detect eye diseases early and take steps to preserve your vision.”
uab.edu
UAB Campus Recreation Center Announces Winter Camp 2022
Children will have the opportunity to explore adventure sports, create exciting crafts, dive into aquatic activities or participate in the various other activities that the UAB Campus Recreation has to offer — all under one roof. The camp schedule is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is available to children 5-12 years of age. Campers will need to provide their own lunch and snack.
uab.edu
Discover how environmental policy affects Birmingham Nov. 30
Participants will hear from an expert panel about the challenges and opportunities in enacting and enforcing environmental policy and how the Birmingham community can get involved. This panel discussion will feature representatives from the business, local government and nonprofit sectors to promote productive and actionable discussions of local environmental policy. The panel includes these local presenters:
wvtm13.com
Conflict-resolution curriculum to be launched in Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City leaders have approved an educational program designed to help students resolve conflict. According to a news release from the city of Birmingham, the city council approved funding for a conflict resolution curriculum to be used in Birmingham City Schools. The educational strategy is called...
Comments / 0