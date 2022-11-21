ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Leader

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99/gallon for unleaded 88

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8UJP_0jIc2ReG00
Photo courtesy of Sheetz

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Effective immediately, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon.

This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through Nov. 28.

The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

He added, “Sheetz is always looking for ways to help the communities we serve. We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz is also offering a special promotion that can be utilized even after this offer ends on Nov. 28. Customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members using code FUELUP88 during this promotion, and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel, will receive 500 points within 24 hours of this promotion ending. These points can be redeemed for fuel discounts as well as food and drink items in store. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

According to Sheetz:

• Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

• The only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5 percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87.

• Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

• Unleaded 88 is better for a customer’s engine. It provides a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up

Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
Truth About Cars

Car Loan Delinquencies Keep Increasing, Who Is to Blame?

Not that you couldn’t have figured this one out all by yourself, but car loan delinquencies are reaching record levels once again. The culprits are the usual suspects. Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation for a couple of generations, current inflation rates are at record highs, and those loan-accommodation programs set up during the pandemic are all expiring now. Basically, regular people are becoming broke so they’re starting to be forced into tough financial decisions – including whether to make their car payments against heating their homes or feeding their families.
The Hill

Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68...
Motorious

Lower Car Prices Might Not Signal Buyer Relief

Here’s the sad part about our economic situation…. There’s plenty of data showing car prices are falling, both for new and used models. While that might sound exciting, you might be in for a huge shock if you rush out to a dealer to take advantage. As pointed out by WCNC Charlotte, interest rates are on the rise, counterbalancing prices.
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines

While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

The Future of Used Car Prices

Dealerships are gearing up for next year’s inventory. According to NBC 5, the increase in stock at Texas dealerships may impact the prices of cars, but not drastically. During the pandemic, dealerships across North Texas saw their inventories plummet. Yet the general manager of Clay Cooley Nissan, Hector Lebron,...
DALLAS, TX
freightwaves.com

UPS hikes international jet fuel levies even as prices fall

UPS Inc.’s international air shippers are about to see an increase in their jet fuel surcharges even though the price of fuel has dropped dramatically in the past couple of weeks. Effective Dec. 5, UPS (NYSE: UPS) will increase fuel surcharges by 150 basis points, or 1.5%, on its...
invezz.com

BP share price forecast as crude oil retreats

BP stock price has held steady in the past few months. Crude oil prices have pulled back in the past few days. BP (LON: BP) share price has been in a strong bullish trend as demand for oil and gas stocks rise. The shares rose to 483p, which was a few points below the year-to-date high of 505p. They have jumped by more than 40% this year.
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy