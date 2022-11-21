Read full article on original website
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce Safety Measures for Holiday Season
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison announced safety measures the department is taking throughout the holiday season in an effort to ensure the safety of Suffolk County residents and visitors. To protect holiday shoppers, officers and auxiliary police will be increasing patrols in...
Lynx Captured on Long Island Last Summer Has New Home at Holtsville Ecology Site
Leonardo “Leo” DiCatprio, the Eurasian Lynx that was on the loose and eventually captured on Long Island earlier this summer, has settled into his permanent home at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve, according to a statement from Brookhaven Town. Leo was revealed to the public in his new enclosure on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Westhampton Beach Village Board To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent Option for Restaurants
Patrons who grew accustomed to al fresco dining at a host of restaurants and eateries in Westhampton Beach over the last couple of years during the pandemic may be in... more. Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a case that traces back to July 31, 2022. According to Southampton Town Police, Mugrabi menaced a former employee with a knife and mop handle during an argument over payment. When the argument escalated, Mugrabi “forcefully and unlawfully evicted the victim, breaking the victim's cell phone.” Mugrabi was taken into custody from her home on November 22. A fixture on gossip and society sites and pages, Mugrabi is the former wife ... by Staff Writer.
Long Island authorities urge drivers to plan safe ways home on Thanksgiving Eve
Nassau and Suffolk law enforcement officials say their departments will be out in full force to protect people on the highways.
Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery Announces Completion of Flood Resiliency Improvements on Long Island
The Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR) today announced the completion of two projects to improve resiliency, manage water flow, and prevent flooding in the Suffolk County village of Babylon on Long Island, which was hard-hit by Superstorm Sandy when more than 2,000 homes were substantially damaged. GOSR invested...
Suffolk Sheriff's Office Turkey Drive a Resounding Success
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., joined with Sheriff’s Office staff and local partners to distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) were given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office START Resource Center to residents at a drive-thru event.
Oyster Bay Town Officials Offer Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips
Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier and the Town’s Department of Public Safety issued important cooking safety tips to residents ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, as the rise in popularity of deep-frying a turkey also presents a potential increase in serious injury and fires. “Thanksgiving is a special...
The INN prepares Thanksgiving meals for Long Islanders in need
They work hard to make the holidays special for Long Islanders in need, and this morning The Interfaith Nutrition Network was prepping meals for its huge Thanksgiving Day event.
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
Suffolk Sheriff to Host Turkey Distribution Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10AM
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., will distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22, beginning at 10am. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) will be given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s...
Unemployment on Long Island at a Record Low
The unemployment rate on Long Island is at record lows, according to a report in Long Island Business News. A chart on ycharts tracking unemployment in the region shows that in September the unemployment rate for Nassau and Suffolk Counties was at 2.7%, that is one full percentage point lower than it was a year ago in September 2021 when it was 3.7%.
16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
American Airpower Museum Winter Hangar Pancake Breakfast With Santa Claus
The American Airpower Museum (AAM) will hold its annual Winter Hangar Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Come and participate in a fun community event for the entire family. Hangar 3 will be decked out with Christmas decorations plus they’ll be photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus all day, so bring your cameras! Parents and children will enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and beverages. The AAM Holiday Tram will also take adults and children for rides around the Hangar’s ramp, weather permitting.
Steam Room Restaurant in Port Jefferson Giving Free Thanksgiving Meals
The Steam Room Restaurant is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner in Port Jefferson for free. All are welcome, according to a post on the village Chamber of Commerce website, not just the needy. The restaurant will be serving a completely free Thanksgiving meal next on Thursday from 12-5pm with turkey, stuffing...
L.I. homeowners plead for help with polluted well water
MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- Homeowners in one Suffolk County community are pleading for relief.They say they are bathing, brushing teeth, doing laundry and dishes and cooking with polluted water. They tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that a shuttered plant is to blame and the state won't step in to help them.Ronald Martz, of Manorville, is afraid to drink the water from his private well."You're dealing with our lives right here," he said.For 20 years, he's been trying to get all 64 homes in his area connected to public water due to pollution concerns from the former Grumman...
EW Howell Completes 80-Unit St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, New York
KINGS PARK, N.Y. — EW Howell Construction Group has completed work on St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds. St. Johnland is a provider on Long Island of skilled nursing care, with...
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
A new restaurant, Perla Restaurant and Bar, to open at former PeraBell location on Main Street
A new restaurant is coming to East Main Street in Riverhead. Perla Restaurant and Bar is getting ready to open at the former site of PeraBell Food Bar, which closed in July of last year. A “coming soon” banner displaying the name of the restaurant is currently hanging on the...
