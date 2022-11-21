Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina family looks for living organ donor as baby nears end stage liver failure
A 4-month old baby from Raleigh is fighting a rare liver condition which has led to liver failure.
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
Dog abandoned in North Carolina finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
ourstate.com
A Christmas Comeback
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Stacy Smith can’t see the forest for all her trees —...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden
(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Killed In Plane Crash On Their Way To See Family For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a plane disaster claimed the lives of two grandparents who were en route to visit relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday. Family members informed WGHP that Patty and Joe Kreher of Freeburg, Illinois, were traveling from St. Louis to North Carolina on Saturday to see their son and grandkids when their plane went down. The two had previously made the trip from St. Louis to North Carolina several times.
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
The girl died after being hit by an out-of-control truck on Saturday. The driver of the truck is facing charges.
An energetic puppy with a lot of love in her heart is waiting for you!
STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – An energetic puppy is on the hunt for a forever home! Riley is an 11-month-old shepherd/collie mix who is an extreme loving and cuddly girl, but is as gentle as she can be! She’s still young but she’s housebroken and crate trained and is friendly with other dogs and kids! Riley’s […]
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Officials: 60+ animals seized in North Carolina after neglect
Staff removed 54 cats, nine dogs and one bearded dragon from the residence due to unsanitary conditions.
What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates
A spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WXII 12
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022: Including dine-in, carry-out, catering options
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving Day is upon us! You can forget about cooking the turkey and worrying about all the sides, let someone else do it for you!. The following restaurants will be open or have catering, or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday. If you would like your restaurant...
‘Loving’ dog finds forever home in North Carolina after heartfelt plea
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him. On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino. Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a year at one shelter and then two […]
WRAL
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
