Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
Keyshia Cole’s Biopic Is Coming To Lifetime, Filming Will Reportedly Start At The End Of The Year
Sources claim Lifetime is in pre-production for the biopic and filming will start before the year's end.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9M Movie Role After Refusing COVID-19 Vax
Ice Cube confirms that he lost out on a lucrative movie role because he refused the COVID-19 vaccine. Ice Cube made headlines in 2022 after he reportedly lost out of a movie role for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Reports claimed at this time that he left his role on Sony’s Oh Hell No after he declined to get a jab, at the request of producers.
Albany Herald
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Cast Reflects on Dedicated Fanbase, Teases New Story 15 Years Later (VIDEO)
Get ready for the wolf pack to return! Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on January 26 and ahead of the long-awaited revival, the cast dropped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic Con studio to tease what fans can expect from the supernatural flick. MTV’s drama series Teen Wolf officially ended in 2017 after six seasons, and when asked what made the cast want to return to Beacon Hills after so many years away, star Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) was quick to reply with “the money!” before getting serious.
Albany Herald
‘The Crown’ Star Elizabeth Debicki Addresses Princess Diana’s BBC Interview Recreation (VIDEO)
The Crown has entered the 1990s, and with it comes a new era of Princess Diana, this time portrayed expertly by Elizabeth Debicki. Whether it’s her approach to that infamous BBC interview or embracing of Diana’s ’90s wardrobe, there was no shortage of ground to cover when TV Insider caught up with Debicki at the Netflix offices in New York City. Eager to answer our questions, Debicki offered some insight into Season 5’s version of events, particularly when it came to the princess and her onscreen translation of some real-life moments.
Comments / 0