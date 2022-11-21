Kelly Rowland Tells Audience To ‘Chill Out’ After Crowd Boos Chris Brown’s American Music Award Win

On Nov. 20, Chris Brown snagged an award during the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony, but the R&B star’s big win was met with opposition from audience goers.

Brown, 33, was nominated for Favorite Male R&B Artist. The Virginia-bred singer was up against some hefty competition, too, facing off against Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd for the coveted award.

During the ceremony, Kelly Rowland took to the stage to announce the winner, but after she read Brown’s name, crowd-goers could be heard booing throughout the Microsoft Theatre, where the event was held. Surprised by the audience’s reaction, Rowland told the crowd to “chill out” as she tried to finish presenting.

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she said before sternly telling the audience, “Excuse me…chill out.”

Rowland then continued:

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Chris Brown was scheduled to perform at the American Music Awards

This year, Brown was reportedly scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the AMAs, but his appearance was abruptly canceled “for reasons unknown,” he told fans on Instagram, Deadline noted. After news of his cancellation made headlines, the “Run It” hitmaker took to his social media page with a rehearsal video from the performance, giving fans a peek at what they missed.

Social media reacts to Chris Brown’s scrubbed performance & AMA win

Online, Brown supporters called out the AMAs for canceling his performance.

“Chris Brown been minding his business for years I’m tired of this industry doing him dirty. He a whole legend,” wrote one fan on Twitter. While another person commented on Instagram:

“Hold up, and this is just rehearsal???? Nah G this whole performance is crazy! They didn’t deserve this performance! the Grammy’s need to call you for this one!! YOUR TALENT IS UNMATCHED!!!!”

A few social media users slammed Kelly Rowland for showing support for the star.

“Why was Kelly Rowland going so hard for Chris brown on that stage?” one viewer asked via Twitter, while another person commented, “What the f–k is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his ass wtf truly.”

Chris Brown has been in and out of legal trouble throughout the years. In 2009, the dancer and songwriter faced criticism after he attacked Rihanna. Model and actress Karrueche Tran also accused the Grammy winner of assault in 2017. The Claws star claimed Brown punched her in the stomach and pushed her down a set of stairs. Shortly after the incident, Tran obtained a five-year restraining order against the singer. Brown vehemently denied the allegations.

In 2021, Brown was accused of hitting a woman, but the investigation was dropped due to “insufficient evidence,” Page Six reported.

