Pieces of the Past: An Odd Fellowship
If you grew up in medieval times you needed to have a trade. Tradesmen had a guild to back them up. Some of these tradesmen were so prolific at their craft that they adopted their trade as a last name. Carpenter if you built out of wood. Cooper if you...
Chamber Celebrates Local Businesses at Annual Gala
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Chamber of Business & Industry recognized several businesses during its annual Gala on Thursday for numerous accomplishments. Among those was the Rouse Home, which dates back to the 1800s and was honored by the Chamber for 160 years of service to Warren County.
Light Up Night parade winners announced
Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration. Here is a rundown of the top place winners in each of the parade’s five divisions:. Division I (Churches and schools) — Victory Elementary...
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
WPOC, JDFC Team to Help Families Celebrate Thanksgiving
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee and the Jefferson Defrees Family Center teamed up together to help local families enjoy a brighter Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured above are Phyllis Rapp of WPOC, Melinda Johnson Executive Director of JDFC, and Jamie Bees of WPOC. The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee...
Erie City Mission Distributes Over 1,000 Thanksgiving Dinner Bags
It was a busy morning at the Erie City Mission, as their annual turkey bag distribution effort makes its return. It's all to help those struggling to put food on the table. "It's one of those things that we get to do that in the midst of all the things that cost money during the holiday season this can be something that gives somebody a little space," said Andy Kerr, Chaplain of the Erie City Mission. "You don't have to pay for all the food, it's expensive to feed a whole family, so it's just one thing we can do to create some space in their budget."
Firefighters respond to East 25th Street house fire
Erie firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon ventilating an east Erie building after smoke filled the residence. Firefighters responded to 738 East 25th Street in Erie around 3 p.m. It is not clear how the fire was started, but reports said it was subdued quickly without a lot of fire damage. Crews had things under control […]
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
Garbage collection rates vary across townships
The closure of Raccoon Refuse continues to impact communities months after bankruptcy as some Union City residents have questions about the borough’s current garbage disposal contract with tri-county. This involves steep price increases and limitations on pickups. Residents are to pay $118 every three months for one can of garbage pickup, while neighboring areas, like […]
Last-Minute Grant Could Save Polk Center Jobs
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Monday news release from the office of State Representative R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announcing a $2MM grant may be the harbinger of much-needed good economic news for the area. Verland Community Living Arrangements, a non-profit agency headquartered in Sewickley that cares for more...
DKG Welcomes Jedor as Guest Speaker
WARREN, Pa. – Cyril Jedor was the guest speaker at the Delta Kappa Gamma October meeting. Jedor spoke about the long and tedious – but very rewarding – process of becoming a U.S. citizen. Mr. Jedor was born in France. He moved to the United States when...
Preliminary hearing set for Erie man involved with shot fired in Millcreek Mall
An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall. A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18. According to police, […]
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for. Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until […]
Igloos return to Sheraton on Erie’s Bayfront
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Diners again this year will not have to brave the elements while eating a meal lakeside on the Bayfront. The heated igloos have returned to the Sheraton Hotel’s Bayfront Grille. They’re serving up modern American cuisine, and they’re keeping customers warm while doing it. From within the igloos, diners can take in Presque […]
Coroner Identifies Clarion Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Warren Players Announces Audition Dates for Production of “Romantic Fools”
WARREN, Pa. – Warren Players has set audition dates for its upcoming production of “Romantic Fools.”. Auditions will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 28 and 29, at First Lutheran Church, 109 W. Third Ave., Warren. Reading material will be provided at auditions. Between two and 24 actors aged 18 and older are being cast.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
