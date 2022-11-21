ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Stars shine brightest when Nuggets, Thunder match up

After finishing off a 122-110 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 3, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone let out a sigh of relief. Malone was relieved his team had survived a 37-point, 13-of-17 shooting effort from the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “That guy is unguardable,” Malone said....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRQE News 13

Slumping Hornets host injury-ravaged 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers should be riding a high when they arrive for Wednesday night’s game against the host Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are just about at a low spot. How that impacts the teams could be a bit of a curiosity on the eve of Thanksgiving. Coach Doc Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Jazz, Pistons to feature some familiar faces

The Utah Jazz front-office’s decision to trade All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in exchange for a boatload of first-round picks caused a whirlwind of reactions and emotions this offseason around NBA circles and especially in the Beehive State. The rebuilding franchise made another deal, an under-the-radar move in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets. The Toronto Raptors will attempt to overcome a handful of injuries, with one of those potentially being Scottie Barnes’ sprained left knee, when they clash with the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Barnes did not practice on Tuesday and...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
FOX Sports

Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks lead Pistons to win over Jazz

Former Utah Jazz players Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks made key plays and combined to score 41 points against their old team to help the Detroit Pistons earn a 125-116 victory Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Bogdanovic, playing in Utah for the first time since being traded two months ago,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Luka Doncic shares high praise for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

There will be plenty of star power at TD Garden on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is set to face off against the C's All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's almost always a thrilling matchup when these two teams face off, though Boston will be looking for different results this time around.
BOSTON, MA

