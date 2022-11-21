Read full article on original website
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
Freezing Temps Hamper Water Rescue
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family evacuated the...
House damaged by fire in Outagamie County
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. — An Outagamie County family is displaced after a house fire. Crews were called to the fire along Pearl Street in the Town of Seymour shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Everyone inside was able to get out. No one was hurt. An overheated electrical circuit...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices decline significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.26 per gallon. That’s down 23 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 25 cents to $3.26 a gallon. The national average dropped 11 cents and...
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes are now cleared. Officials say multiple crashes have caused all lanes on I-41 northbound and southbound near Ballard Road in Appleton have closed due to crashes on both sides. Southbound detour: From I-41 South, take the ramp to WIS 441 Southbound. Continue on WIS...
UPDATE: First Student apologizes for Wausau bus cancellations, vows reforms
First Student, which the Wausau School District contracts with to bus district children, sent an apology last week to families for delays and route cancelations. That came with promises to fix the situation. And after a weekend of planning, the school district says the first day after the changes didn’t...
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
A Star is Born...not!
When my book, All the Queen’s Crowns, was published in October, I reached out to local Green Bay television stations to see if they wanted to interview me. Local 5 Live from WFRV TV said they’d love to have me. A date was set for their morning show. I would join them on November 15, sometime between 9 and 10.
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Bourbon Maple Brussel Sprouts from Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse
Chef Joe from the newly renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel shares how to make on of their signature side dishes on the menu at Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse. Check out everything the restaurant has to offer by visiting vincelombardisteakhouse.com. Bourbon Maple Glaze (Makes 2 cups):. 2 cups Wisconsin Maple Syrup...
