Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 12 of the Fantasy Football Season
Thanksgiving is just a great week. A time for friends, family and football. Three games on Thursday and the opportunity to express gratitude for everything in your life. For me, I am so eternally grateful not just for my family, my friends and my co-workers, but also for you. When...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Who Should I Start: Geno Smith, Isiah Pacheco, Treylon Burks (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Aaron Rodgers playing with a broken right thumb
Rodgers suffered the broken thumb in the Packers’ loss to the Giants in London. Rodgers stated that surgery was not considered and should not be needed after the season unless something else happens to his thumb. Fantasy managers should expect Rodgers to continue playing through the thumb injury as the Packers look to get back into playoff contention.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert surprising news has Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy owners salivating
The Miami Dolphins are quietly leading the AFC East and in great position to make the playoffs. Much of that has to do with the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins passing game. But fantasy managers have also been reaping the benefits of Miami’s zone running scheme. Dolphins...
Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
The star wide-out could be back this week
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP on Thursday before Week 12
Raheem Mostert was listed as DNP with a knee injury on Miami's injury report from Thursday before their Week 12 game against Houston. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) With the Dolphins coming off a bye week and facing the worst run defense in the NFL, fantasy managers hoped Mostert would be available. With each DNP, it becomes less likely that the 30-year-old will suit up on Sunday. If he misses the game, Jeff Wilson becomes a must-start with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin behind him.
Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys on Dec. 5th
Dallas is scheduled to meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit on December 5th. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter ) Beckham Jr. is set to meet with multiple teams over the next few weeks. OBJ is going to focus on teams currently in the hunt for the playoffs, like he did last season when he signed with the Rams. If he signs with the Cowboys, OBJ should have solid fantasy value in the fantasy playoffs.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) sent to IR
Chiefs' RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been sent to injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11. (Pete Sweeney on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A down season gets worse for Edwards-Helaire, who will now be removed from action until at least Week...
Justin Fields listed as questionable for Week 12
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is being listed as questionable ahead of Week 12 against the New York Jets. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fields has been playing with an injured shoulder as he had announced in a recent press conference. Fields has found success recently on the ground, but he hasn't cleared 200 yards passing since Oct. 9. An official status may come out on Saturday, but since he’s been playing hurt he may be good to go again against a strong Jets defense.
New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson
8:42 AM PT -- Robert Saleh just announced Mike White will get the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco backing him up. Wilson will be inactive, the head coach said. Zach Wilson has officially been relegated to the pine. The New York Jets are benching the 23-year-old -- the second...
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Wednesday's practice
A hip injury isn't a good sign for Jackson given his play style, but head coach John Harbaugh was sure that his quarterback would be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. Although it's likely that he will suit up and play in Week 12, keep an eye on his practice status leading up to Sunday.
