ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police seek missing Pittsburgh man who disappeared 2 weeks ago

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MY1am_0jIbtovw00

Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public finding a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks.

William Garasich Jr., 30, goes by Billy. He has a beard and a cross tattoo on his right forearm. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

William Garasich Jr. has a cross tattoo on his right forearm. (Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)


Garasich was last seen on the morning of Nov. 5, police said.

He is known to frequent Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and the Waterworks areas, police said.

Anyone who has seen him should call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 66-year-old Francis Dugas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man. Francis Dugas was last seen on November 15 after he didn't return home after he was discharged from the hospital for a head injury. Dugas is described as 5'8", 135 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He has a beard and is believed to have a disheveled haircut. Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 412-323-7141. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged in shaking death of infant son: police

A Pa. man was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Now he’s facing new charges as the Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of an infant a homicide on Nov. 21, according to reports. Michael Channing Barber, 29, reportedly called...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police looking for missing man Mannar Kadhim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing man.Mannar Kadhim, 41, lives in Wilkinsburg and frequents Homewood, police said. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11.Police describe him as 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt, a blue winter hat and tan boots. Police say he is considered missing and endangered. Anyone with information can call 911.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS News

Window at Downtown Pittsburgh salon broken during a fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the windows at a Downtown salon was broken during a fight on Tuesday evening. A witness told KDKA that some kids were fighting in front of the salon along Forbes Avenue when one of them was pushed. "Right when I got off the bus, I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating vandalism of flag display outside Soldiers and Sailors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Outside a hall to remember the sacrifice of veterans, a display lies in ruin.   "They're really not hurting anyone but those veterans that we honor," Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum president and CEO John McCabe said.  About 350 of the roughly 700 flags were ripped out of the ground sometime over the weekend.  Each of the flags are put out in remembrance of a veteran. The program started in 2020 during the pandemic when people couldn't gather.  Pittsburgh police said it happened between 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.  "It's only half of our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills car break-in caught on camera

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A video camera mounted along Pennview Drive, in Penn Hills, captured three people opening doors and even getting inside vehicles to rummage through. "It's heartbreaking, to say the least, because you don't expect for that to happen in your neighborhood," said Mark Cox. "We know it happens, but this close to the holidays, I mean, come on. There's people out here and we want to feel safe, and I don't think it's OK."
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy