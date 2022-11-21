BOSTON - A Lakeville, Massachusetts woman is facing charges after investigators say she killed a Florida sheriff's deputy in a drunk driving crash. Florida Highway Patrol says on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith lost control of her Jeep. Troopers said Smith's Jeep ended up on the shoulder hitting the cruiser, which then hit the deputy and other driver. The deputy died at the hospital. The other driver was also injured.

LAKEVILLE, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO