fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
capeandislands.org
Suspect in MV bank robbery arraigned in Edgartown
A suspect in the armed robbery on Martha’s Vineyard was arraigned this morning at Edgartown District Court. Miquel Jones, 30, is being charged with accessory after the fact. An arraignment report released by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office provides new details about the crime. Three people...
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man held on $30,000 bail in Massachusetts date rape drug case, details released
BOSTON, November 22, 2022 — A Rhode Island man was ordered held on $30,000 bail today on charges that he drugged and raped a woman in Boston earlier this month, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick was charged in Central Division of Boston...
NECN
3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton
Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
Police searching for car suspected in deadly Brockton hit-and-run
Police are searching for the car that they believe to be at the center of a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton Monday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, a white SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of 108 Forest Avenue around 10:00 p.m. The male...
Fall River man charged in Boston bank robbery
William Sequeira was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
Lakeville woman accused of DUI crash that killed Florida sheriff's deputy
BOSTON - A Lakeville, Massachusetts woman is facing charges after investigators say she killed a Florida sheriff's deputy in a drunk driving crash. Florida Highway Patrol says on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith lost control of her Jeep. Troopers said Smith's Jeep ended up on the shoulder hitting the cruiser, which then hit the deputy and other driver. The deputy died at the hospital. The other driver was also injured.
Martha's Vineyard Times
BREAKING: Individual related to bank robbery in custody
Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times Saturday afternoon that someone related to the Thursday morning Rockland Trust bank robbery is in custody. He said a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is expected to be issued shortly. Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, subsequently emailed The Times a brief statement:
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy
A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman arrested, Fall River man wanted for roles in alleged armed kidnapping, robbery
A Fall River woman has been arrested and a Fall River man is wanted for their roles in an alleged armed kidnapping that reportedly took place this weekend. According to Sgt. Moses Pereira, on Sunday, just after 6:15 a.m., Officers assigned to the Uniform Division responded to the area of Webster Street and Pitman Street in response to reports of a male in possession of a firearm.
2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
