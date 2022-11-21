ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 reasons the Buckeyes can handle Michigan

It’s almost here. The longest weeks of the year for an Ohio State fan are the ones before the game with Michigan — particularly when the Wolverines beat your squad for a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff the year before. As the last days fall away, Ohio State fans have to be more than a little nervous. It can’t happen again, can it?
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Ohio State’s Ryan Day thinks of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s ‘standing on third base’ jab a year later

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not ramp up any war of words prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. Asked about comments by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh that were vaguely directed at him after last season’s game, Day took the high road. But he did not feign ignorance about the other side of the exchange.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game

Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Official location revealed for Michigan State-Rutgers hoops matchup

The location for a Michigan State vs. Rutgers hoops contest in February has been announced. After previous comments around the possibility of a neutral-site game, Rutgers has confirmed the agreement. According to press release, the Scarlet Knights will face the Spartans in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 4. That matchup...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy