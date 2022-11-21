Read full article on original website
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Ohio State football: 5 reasons the Buckeyes can handle Michigan
It’s almost here. The longest weeks of the year for an Ohio State fan are the ones before the game with Michigan — particularly when the Wolverines beat your squad for a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff the year before. As the last days fall away, Ohio State fans have to be more than a little nervous. It can’t happen again, can it?
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day thinks of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s ‘standing on third base’ jab a year later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not ramp up any war of words prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. Asked about comments by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh that were vaguely directed at him after last season’s game, Day took the high road. But he did not feign ignorance about the other side of the exchange.
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
Cade Stover tired of teams questioning Buckeyes’ toughness: ‘I couldn’t really give a (expletive)'
Cade Stover didn’t mince any words in his comments at Tuesday’s press conference. He is done with people questioning how tough Ohio State is. Stover leads all Buckeyes TEs with 386 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Stover gave an honest answer about how he feels in regard to Ohio State’s toughness.
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Ryan Day notes 'a time and place' to address Jim Harbaugh's 3rd base comments from 2021
Ryan Day understands the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will always have some level of trash talk attached to it even between coaches. Last year, Michigan was able to pull off the upset after years of falling short and with that win, Jim Harbaugh had some commentary on Day’s situation as the Buckeye’s head coach.
Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game
Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
Emeka Egbuka shares how Ohio State is preparing for emotions leading up to The Game
Emeka Egbuka knows what is on the line this weekend against Michigan and acknowledged that Ohio State will have to stay controlled leading up to The Game. Last year, Ohio State lost in Ann Arbor which was something new for the Buckeyes after winning the last 7 in a row.
The B1G 10: Will JJ McCarthy make Jim Harbaugh look like a genius -- or a fool -- in The Game?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. It’s The Game, and that can only mean 1 thing: This is why Jim Harbaugh chose JJ McCarthy as his Michigan quarterback 2 months ago. And this is where McCarthy makes Harbaugh look like a...
Jim Knowles addresses challenges of preparing for JJ McCarthy, potential status of Blake Corum
Jim Knowles knows the pressure facing Ohio State’s defense this weekend. In 2021, it was largely the defense that let the Buckeyes down in key moments against Oregon and Michigan. In 2022, Knowles has done his best to turn the unit around. Now, everything hinges on how Ohio State...
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech
Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
Ryan Hayes: Michigan has ‘complete confidence' in offense with or without Blake Corum
Ryan Hayes is well aware that Michigan may be without star RB Blake Corum for The Game. However, he explained how confident the team is in the rest of the players. Corum left the Illinois game with a left knee injury and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be playing against Ohio State.
MSU player's attorney releases statement following charges from tunnel incident vs. Michigan
David Diamond, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of Michigan State defensive back Angelo Grose following the recent charges made against 7 Spartan players. “I have been doing this for over 20 years and have litigated several hundred trials and would like to believe this filing is not...
Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game
Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover
Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
Official location revealed for Michigan State-Rutgers hoops matchup
The location for a Michigan State vs. Rutgers hoops contest in February has been announced. After previous comments around the possibility of a neutral-site game, Rutgers has confirmed the agreement. According to press release, the Scarlet Knights will face the Spartans in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 4. That matchup...
