Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
dexerto.com
Vitality drop four LoL players ahead of LEC 2023
Vitality have confirmed a major shakeup to their League of Legends team, keeping only Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Zhou ‘Bo’ Yangbo from their 2022 LEC roster. On Twitter, Vitality announced the departures of top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris, jungler Kang ‘Haru’ Min-seung, AD Carry Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság, and support Labros ‘Labrov’ Papoutsakis as they prepare for an overhaul of their LEC roster after a disappointing year.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
dexerto.com
LoL dev roasted for unbanning himself after playing so poorly he was banned for 2 weeks
Riot Phlox is a designer working on the Summoner’s Rift team for League of Legends, and they lost so many games with a high death count that their account got flagged for intentionally feeding. Patch 12.22 added some exciting new items to the game, items with the potential to...
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Heist Challenge sets $2 trillion goal with mystery prize
Rockstar Games have set GTA Online players the task of stealing $2 trillion with their new Heist Challenge, and there’s a mystery reward for the community if they manage it. As the heists in Grand Theft Auto Online have gotten bigger and better over the last few years, Rockstar Games have also made a point of rewarding players in a pretty big way for completing them multiple times.
dexerto.com
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s first Double XP weekend: Rewards and more
Overwatch 2 will have its first Double XP weekend ever this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and when it starts and ends. Overwatch 2 is on its way to the second season after release which means a couple of new things are about to arrive. One of them is Ramattra, a new tank who is about to shake the meta up in the game.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand sniper buffs to fix underpowered rifles
Warzone 2.0 has been out for some time now, and one key complaint that many players have had is around sniper rifles, demanding they be buffed to make them more viable in the battle royale sequel. Since Warzone 2 dropped on November 16, players have spent a lot of time...
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 update cracks down on players quitting in Rec
A new patch for NBA 2K23 has reportedly introduced a penalty for players who quit games in The Rec on next-gen. Quitting games in The Rec experience has long been a problem in NBA 2K titles. Unsurprisingly, this kind of behavior didn’t stop with the advent of NBA 2K23.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect backtracks on his Warzone 2 verdict: “It won’t last very long”
Just days after Dr Disrespect praised the long-term potential of Warzone 2, the streaming star has predicted that the battle royale isn’t going to survive for long unless a key issue is addressed. Warzone 2 is finally here, and millions of CoD fans from around the world are dropping...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 dual-wield pistols are completely breaking parachutes
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have found that dual-wielding pistols results in a disastrous situation when trying to use parachutes. Rocking dual pistols in Warzone has been all the rage for quite some time. However, it became a problem a few months ago when users uncovered an “overpowered” Akimbo pistol loadout.
dexerto.com
How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g
Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one...
dexerto.com
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
dexerto.com
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
dexerto.com
Mob Psycho 100 reveals final anime arc with promotional video
Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its final arc, and a recently released promotional video reveals what said arc will involve. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.
dexerto.com
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer Slacked gets “death threats” after killing Symfuhny, Tim, CouRage & Cloak in-game
Twitch streamer and former professional Call of Duty player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has claimed that he received death threats after killing the squad of Symfuhny, TimTheTatman, CouRageJD, and Cloakzy who were doing a Warzone 2 nuke hunt. Slacked retired from professional CoD in 2021 following a disappointing couple...
Comments / 0