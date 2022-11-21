ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

POLITICO

How long Covid intersects with disability policy

LONG-TERM TROUBLES: The world is only a few weeks away from the third anniversary of the emergence of a mysterious disease that would soon come to be known as Covid-19 and spread across the globe. There is now a sizable population of people — many of whom are working age...
eenews.net

White House releases environmental justice screening tool

The White House today released the latest version of an online mapping tool intended to help funnel billions of federal dollars to disadvantaged communities, incorporating new metrics like historic redlining, wildfire risk and proximity to abandoned mines. The Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool — which has been years in...
denver7.com

Retailers say Congress should intervene if rail unions go on strike

The National Retail Federation is calling on Congress to intervene in case rail unions cannot reach an agreement with operators. The NRF said a rail strike during the holidays would be “devastating for American businesses, consumers and the U.S. economy.”. “American businesses and families are already facing increased prices...

