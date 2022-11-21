Read full article on original website
POLITICO
How long Covid intersects with disability policy
LONG-TERM TROUBLES: The world is only a few weeks away from the third anniversary of the emergence of a mysterious disease that would soon come to be known as Covid-19 and spread across the globe. There is now a sizable population of people — many of whom are working age...
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday.
eenews.net
White House releases environmental justice screening tool
The White House today released the latest version of an online mapping tool intended to help funnel billions of federal dollars to disadvantaged communities, incorporating new metrics like historic redlining, wildfire risk and proximity to abandoned mines. The Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool — which has been years in...
denver7.com
Retailers say Congress should intervene if rail unions go on strike
The National Retail Federation is calling on Congress to intervene in case rail unions cannot reach an agreement with operators. The NRF said a rail strike during the holidays would be “devastating for American businesses, consumers and the U.S. economy.”. “American businesses and families are already facing increased prices...
