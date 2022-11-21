ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Turkey or ham? James Franklin grills PSU reporters about Thanksgiving opinions at weekly press conference

James Franklin got to ask some questions for once at Penn State’s weekly press conference. They were all Thanksgiving themed. Franklin weighed in on many Thanksgiving debates that fans around the country discuss every year. Turkey or ham, Macaroni or mashed potatoes, and sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie were all debated by Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NorthcentralPA.com

New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding

Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman threatens to cut off head of hotel staffer

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A tenant at a Snyder County motel threatened several people, then smashed items on the property after she was taken to court for an eviction, police say. Carol Lynn Snyder, 55, whose address is listed as Shamokin in court documents, now faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and harassment. The accuser was cleaning carpets outside of Snyder's room on Nov. 2 at...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

