Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State WR Parker Washington to miss rest of season due to undisclosed injury
Washington did not play Saturday against Rutgers.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Class of 2023 OL Commit J’ven Williams No. 1 OL, No. 6 Player in Latest On300
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall player in his class according to On3Sports’ latest On300 rankings. Williams (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is a five-star according to On3. He’s a product of Wyomissing High School near...
saturdaytradition.com
Turkey or ham? James Franklin grills PSU reporters about Thanksgiving opinions at weekly press conference
James Franklin got to ask some questions for once at Penn State’s weekly press conference. They were all Thanksgiving themed. Franklin weighed in on many Thanksgiving debates that fans around the country discuss every year. Turkey or ham, Macaroni or mashed potatoes, and sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie were all debated by Franklin.
victorybellrings.com
Big-time recruiting target expected to visit Penn State Football this weekend
Penn State Football may be making a move on a former top target that is currently committed elsewhere. Penn State Football received some promising news on Monday when 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher tweeted he will visit this weekend. The news of Gallagher’s visit comes less than 24 hours after 4-star...
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after blowing out Rutgers?
The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker notes how much Spartans have left to play for vs. Penn State
Mel Tucker knows that Michigan State is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, but there’s something more important up for grabs on Saturday. The Land-Grant Trophy will once again be played for against Penn State. The Spartans took home the trophy last season with a 30-27 victory...
Three takeaways from Penn State basketball’s performance at the Charleston Classic
The Nittany Lions won two games over the weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
voiceofmotown.com
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding
Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
Woman threatens to cut off head of hotel staffer
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A tenant at a Snyder County motel threatened several people, then smashed items on the property after she was taken to court for an eviction, police say. Carol Lynn Snyder, 55, whose address is listed as Shamokin in court documents, now faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and harassment. The accuser was cleaning carpets outside of Snyder's room on Nov. 2 at...
