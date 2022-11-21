After adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot to their roster this offseason, the Ottawa Senators were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Instead, they have a disastrous 6-11-1 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, it seems far more likely that they will again be sellers at the trade deadline. They certainly have some solid rental candidates, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to consider doing business with them. Here’s a look at three potential trade targets who stand out.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO