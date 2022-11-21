Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Winning Streak, Buchnevich, Parayko, & More
The St. Louis Blues are in the midst of another streak. After winning their first three games and losing their next eight, they’ve now won six straight games. This streak includes road wins against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, so their schedule hasn’t been a cakewalk.
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 8
26-32 32. Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1, 11 points) 31. Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points) 30. Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) 29. Buffalo Sabres (7-11-0, 14 points) 28. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1, 15 points) 27. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3, 15 points) 26. San Jose Sharks (7-11-3, 17 points) When it comes to thinking...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Jarred Tinordi
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline, as they are in a full-on rebuild and have several pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Andreas Athanasiou are some of the notable names expected to be on the move, but another under-the-radar player we should keep an eye on is Jarred Tinordi.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
After adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot to their roster this offseason, the Ottawa Senators were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Instead, they have a disastrous 6-11-1 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, it seems far more likely that they will again be sellers at the trade deadline. They certainly have some solid rental candidates, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to consider doing business with them. Here’s a look at three potential trade targets who stand out.
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-2 loss to the Panthers
The Bruins struggled with discipline. Eventually, the Boston Bruins knew they’d encounter their first off-night of the season. Those odds of their first shaky outing increased ahead of their tough seven-game stretch. They appeared ripe for a rough performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday but overcame a rough opening 10-minute stretch to down one of the NHL’s elites on a night where Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career point.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Check-In: Gaudreau, Steel, Boldy & Rossi
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey started out rough but ended on a good note. They played three games, one on the road against the Nashville Predators and two at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. They lost the first two games to the Predators and Penguins, but then they found a way to come from behind and take down the Hurricanes, one of the best teams in the NHL at the moment.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have a New, Unsuspecting Enforcer
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not dress their tough guys for a game against a physical New York Islanders team. Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford were not needed because there was a new enforcer in town. Instead, the tough guy role was filled by Rasmus Sandin, who has never fought in the NHL (or AHL), weighs 182 pounds (soaking wet) and stands 5-foot-11 (on his tippy toes).
Kevyn Adams likes what Tyson Jost can bring to Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres’ newest player practiced with the team for the first time on Monday, as Tyson Jost took to the ice after being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Paul Hamilton has more from general manager Kevyn Adams:
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Markstrom, Zadorov & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jonathan Huberdeau is beginning to pick things up after a slow start to the season. In other news, Jacob Markstrom has gotten off to a shaky start this season and recently acknowledged he needs to be better. Meanwhile, when speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Darryl Sutter said that Nikita Zadorov has been the team’s best defenseman this season. Last but not least, Adam Ruzicka is making the most of a recent opportunity he has been given on the Flames’ top line.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Early Candidates for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and soccer fans from all across the world are tuned-in to the events going on in Qatar. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so chances are that you’ve probably heard somebody talking about it by now. But what you may not have heard is that we recently received an update on when the next World Cup of Hockey will be held.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Blue Jackets Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t had much go right so far in the 2022-23 season. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to be thankful for. The truth is that despite all the injures, despite their early record and despite their hope for this season fading quickly, fans of the Blue Jackets have a lot to celebrate. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, now is the time to give thanks to those things that shine brightly for this team.
The Hockey Writers
4 Changes Behind Penguins’ Recent Success
The Pittsburgh Penguins had an extremely rough start to the 2022-23 NHL season. Through their first 12 games, the team sat with a 4-6-2 record, which was good for 27th in the entire league. After losing to the Seattle Kraken (3-2) in the final game of their seven-game losing streak, the team had a rare three-day break in which they were able to recuperate, practice, and make some changes to the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Extension Adds Piece to Goaltending Puzzle
The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday that they have extended goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov with a four-year contract worth $8 million, for an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million. Kochetkov, who started the year with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League (AHL), has been filling in for Frederik Andersen...
Comments / 0