US News and World Report

Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm

(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
ffnews.com

The Fintech Fix 23/11/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com

UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln

UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
ffnews.com

Calculus Exits Avvio Limited, Returning 5.5x for Investors

Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, is today pleased to announce that it has sold its investment in Avvio Limited (‘Avvio’), returning 5.5x the original investment to its investors. The sale sees 100% of Calculus’ holding sold as part of the merger between Avvio and the US company SHR. SHR is a portfolio company of Serent Capital (‘Serent’), a private equity firm that invests in enterprise software and tech-enabled services companies.
crowdfundinsider.com

Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform

Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
Business Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
ffnews.com

Investment Platform Helps New Wealth Firm to £500m AUM

A UK wealth manager has grown its assets under management to more than £500 million with the support of investment platform Third Financial, becoming the North West’s largest independent discretionary manager. The firm is one of a series of high-profile client renewals for Third Financial. Luna Investment Management...
ffnews.com

Bitpanda Receives Germany’s Most Comprehensive Crypto Licence

The Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH has received its Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence for crypto assets from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). This makes the fintech the first European retail investment platform to meet BaFin’s strict regulatory requirements. This Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence for...
ffnews.com

ClearBank Ltd. reaches profitability as revenue climbs to over £45m

ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, today announced that it has reached profitability. ClearBank Ltd. has generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK. The fintech bank has nearly tripled its 2022 YTD...
ffnews.com

HYPE Partners With Bitpanda to Expand Its Democratic Investment Offering

Two of Europe’s leading fintechs are teaming up to unlock the opportunities presented by Open Banking. HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management and Bitpanda, the leading European investment-as-a-service infrastructure provider, will build on the vision of both companies to make finance simpler. HYPE’s 1.7 million customers...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-SEC charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management with not following ESG investments policies

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management with failing to follow its policies and procedures involving environmental, socially oriented and other investments, and fined the company $4 million. The charges were specifically over "policies and procedures failures involving two...
financefeeds.com

Funds betting on bitcoin fall dominate inflows into crypto investment

Investment products that involve shorting Bitcoin dominated inflows over the past week, representing 75% of total inflows. The figure amounted overall to $18.4 million, suggesting deeply negative sentiment, likely being a direct result of the ongoing fallout from the FTX collapse. According to the latest CoinShares report, total assets under...

