ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
tysonsreporter.com

Poll: How often do you use the express lanes in Northern Virginia?

If you’re driving along the highways in Northern Virginia, do you usually hop into an express lane or do you prefer to tough it out in the normal lanes with the rest of the proletariat?. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced last week that the new I-66 Express...
CENTREVILLE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Developer seeks to turn one house into three on Wolf Trap area lot

A single-family house in the Wolf Trap area could be razed and replaced with three smaller homes under a development plan filed earlier this month with Fairfax County. Caliber Development is seeking to rezone the 1.14-acre site at the corner of Creek Crossing Road NE and Ridge Lane so it can be subdivided into three lots that will range from roughly 14,700 square feet to over 16,200 square feet in size, per the submitted plan.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy