Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game

Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff

Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
Biletnikoff Award: 2 B1G star wideouts make semifinalist roster

Biletnikoff Award is a prestigious honor that goes to the best receiver in college football. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Purdue’s Charlie Jones are among the semifinalists going into Week 13 of the 2022 season. Ten other receivers from around the country were chosen as semifinalists. Last...
