Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Habersham County residents have options for free Thanksgiving meals

Residents of Habersham County should not go hungry this Thanksgiving, thanks to four separate free meals planned Thursday. This year, a couple of established community Thanksgiving meals will be joined by new events. In Baldwin, there will be an afternoon covered-dish meal at Baldwin Fire Department for residents of Baldwin...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Photos with Santa at the Historic Walton County Courthouse in Monroe

Bring your children, your grandchildren, your neighbors children, the entire family and even your pets… and your camera… if you would like that special photo with Santa this year. He will be at the Historic Walton County in Monroe, Ga. the following Saturdays. November 26. December 3. December...
MONROE, GA
scoopotp.com

SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER

Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Red and Black

Athens police talk co-responder team at Clarke County Republican meeting

Lt. Joseph Geiger and Sgt. Robie Cochran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department spoke about the department’s co-responder team at the Clarke County Republican Party meeting on Nov. 14. Their conversations centered around how they can assist the homeless and individuals with mental illnesses in Athens. The meeting began...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Martha Elizabeth Goddard Mitchell

Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Goddard Mitchell, age 85, of 482 E. Tugalo Street, Toccoa, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Stephens County Hospital. A daughter of the late Volney and Elizabeth Graham Goddard, she was born August 28, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama, although she lived most of her childhood in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1955. She attended Salem College in Winston Salem, North Carolina, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree in 1959. She moved to Toccoa in 1959 to teach music at Toccoa Elementary. Later, she took classes at the University of Georgia and North Georgia College to earn a degree in Special Education. She taught special education classes at Toccoa Elementary and Eastanollee Elementary until her retirement from the Stephens County School System in 2003. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Toccoa where she taught both children and adult Sunday school classes, sang in the Sanctuary Choir, taught children's choir, and served on numerous committees. In 2005, she was selected First Baptist's Churchwoman of the Year. She was a former member of the Toccoa Woman's Junior Club and was named Mother of the Year in 1988. She was a former member of the Friends of the Library and served as treasurer of that organization for many years. She served as chairman of the building committee of the Toccoa/Stephens County Library. She was a former member and past president of Toccoa's Cotillion Club. She was a lifetime member of the Toccoa/Stephens County Historical Society and was serving on the board at the time that Camp Toccoa at Currahee was incorporated. She was honored as Active Senior of Toccoa in 2016. She was an active member of the Toccoa Woman's Literary Club. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Toccoa for over 25 years. She served as president of the Pilot Club of Toccoa and served one year as the Lt. Governor for the NE Region of the Georgia District. She taught private piano lessons in her home for many years. A lifelong learner, she was an avid reader who loved reading books from many different genres. A gifted storyteller, she never passed up an opportunity to entertain others with stories from her life. She passionately loved her God, her family, her church, her community, and her country. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Mitchell, her sister, Susan Goddard, her brother, Volney Goddard, Jr., and her son-in-law, Dr. Mark Ivester.
TOCCOA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire

No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

'Trying to get back up'; Gainesville’s homeless fight the cold

As temperatures drop, Gainesville’s homeless population wrap up to fight against the cold. Shinard Cook is a homeless man living on the streets of Gainesville. Most of the people he sees on a daily basis call him “Ashton” for short. It's November 17 and he’s upbeat, smiling, waiting in line for a shower at the Good News at Noon homeless shelter on Davis Street. It will be an hour or two before his name is next on the list. In the meantime, lunch is approaching as he warms up in the lobby of the shelter.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred

Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Paul Wilburn Wilson

Mr. Paul Wilburn Wilson, 84, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Zack Williams and Rev. Mike Taylor will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 26th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
cityofsugarhill.com

Service Announcement From Waste Management

City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
SUGAR HILL, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s

The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
accesswdun.com

Two finalists named for Forsyth County Manager position

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has named its two finalists for the Forsyth County Manager position. The announcement comes after the departure of former manager Kevin Tanner. The two finalists are Assistant County Managers Brandon Kenney and David McKee. No final vote or action will be taken on the appointment until at least December 8.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak

ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
ATLANTA, GA

