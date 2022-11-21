Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Habersham County residents have options for free Thanksgiving meals
Residents of Habersham County should not go hungry this Thanksgiving, thanks to four separate free meals planned Thursday. This year, a couple of established community Thanksgiving meals will be joined by new events. In Baldwin, there will be an afternoon covered-dish meal at Baldwin Fire Department for residents of Baldwin...
Monroe Local News
Photos with Santa at the Historic Walton County Courthouse in Monroe
Bring your children, your grandchildren, your neighbors children, the entire family and even your pets… and your camera… if you would like that special photo with Santa this year. He will be at the Historic Walton County in Monroe, Ga. the following Saturdays. November 26. December 3. December...
scoopotp.com
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
Red and Black
Athens police talk co-responder team at Clarke County Republican meeting
Lt. Joseph Geiger and Sgt. Robie Cochran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department spoke about the department’s co-responder team at the Clarke County Republican Party meeting on Nov. 14. Their conversations centered around how they can assist the homeless and individuals with mental illnesses in Athens. The meeting began...
accesswdun.com
Martha Elizabeth Goddard Mitchell
Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Goddard Mitchell, age 85, of 482 E. Tugalo Street, Toccoa, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Stephens County Hospital. A daughter of the late Volney and Elizabeth Graham Goddard, she was born August 28, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama, although she lived most of her childhood in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1955. She attended Salem College in Winston Salem, North Carolina, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree in 1959. She moved to Toccoa in 1959 to teach music at Toccoa Elementary. Later, she took classes at the University of Georgia and North Georgia College to earn a degree in Special Education. She taught special education classes at Toccoa Elementary and Eastanollee Elementary until her retirement from the Stephens County School System in 2003. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Toccoa where she taught both children and adult Sunday school classes, sang in the Sanctuary Choir, taught children's choir, and served on numerous committees. In 2005, she was selected First Baptist's Churchwoman of the Year. She was a former member of the Toccoa Woman's Junior Club and was named Mother of the Year in 1988. She was a former member of the Friends of the Library and served as treasurer of that organization for many years. She served as chairman of the building committee of the Toccoa/Stephens County Library. She was a former member and past president of Toccoa's Cotillion Club. She was a lifetime member of the Toccoa/Stephens County Historical Society and was serving on the board at the time that Camp Toccoa at Currahee was incorporated. She was honored as Active Senior of Toccoa in 2016. She was an active member of the Toccoa Woman's Literary Club. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Toccoa for over 25 years. She served as president of the Pilot Club of Toccoa and served one year as the Lt. Governor for the NE Region of the Georgia District. She taught private piano lessons in her home for many years. A lifelong learner, she was an avid reader who loved reading books from many different genres. A gifted storyteller, she never passed up an opportunity to entertain others with stories from her life. She passionately loved her God, her family, her church, her community, and her country. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Mitchell, her sister, Susan Goddard, her brother, Volney Goddard, Jr., and her son-in-law, Dr. Mark Ivester.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Loganville first responders are on the scene of a fire at the Victory Baptist campus
LOGANVILLE, GA (NOV. 21, 2022) – The City of Loganville police and fire personnel are currently on the scene of a fire at the field house on the campus of Victory Baptist. This information was confirmed by Loganville public information officer Robbie Schwartz at 8 p.m. on Monday night.
Meet the family who has supported Glenn Burns throughout his 40-year career at WSB-TV
ATLANTA — With his retirement day here, Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 40 years of Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. Like us, so many of you consider Glenn part of the family. You invited him into your homes every evening and that’s possible thanks to the support of his own family.
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire
No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
accesswdun.com
'Trying to get back up'; Gainesville’s homeless fight the cold
As temperatures drop, Gainesville’s homeless population wrap up to fight against the cold. Shinard Cook is a homeless man living on the streets of Gainesville. Most of the people he sees on a daily basis call him “Ashton” for short. It's November 17 and he’s upbeat, smiling, waiting in line for a shower at the Good News at Noon homeless shelter on Davis Street. It will be an hour or two before his name is next on the list. In the meantime, lunch is approaching as he warms up in the lobby of the shelter.
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it
ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
Oconee Enterprise
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred
Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
accesswdun.com
Paul Wilburn Wilson
Mr. Paul Wilburn Wilson, 84, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Zack Williams and Rev. Mike Taylor will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 26th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
cityofsugarhill.com
Service Announcement From Waste Management
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
Oconee Enterprise
Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s
The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
accesswdun.com
Two finalists named for Forsyth County Manager position
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has named its two finalists for the Forsyth County Manager position. The announcement comes after the departure of former manager Kevin Tanner. The two finalists are Assistant County Managers Brandon Kenney and David McKee. No final vote or action will be taken on the appointment until at least December 8.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Green Street in Monroe
(MONROE, GA – Nov. 21, 2022) – Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reports that units from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Green Street in Monroe. Dykes said no additional information is...
fox5atlanta.com
Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak
ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
