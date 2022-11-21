Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
klkntv.com
Rosa Parks Way reopens after fatal motorcycle crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Rosa Parks Way has reopened after a fatality crash shut the road down Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 1 p.m. a 53-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the wall of the bridge. The driver fell over the side of the bridge...
News Channel Nebraska
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple attempted auto thefts cause accidents in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple vehicle theft attempts, two of which caused accidents, are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department. LPD said officers were sent to ACE Hardware, 901 S 27th St. around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported auto theft. Officers said they talked to the 31-year-old victim...
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
kfornow.com
Fatal Accident In South Lincoln Monday Afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which was closed eastbound from 27th Street to 40th Street late Monday afternoon. According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) at 4:32 p.m. A silver Prius, travelling westbound on Nebraska Parkway, attempted to turn southward when it was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side. The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
1011now.com
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman killed in a crash Monday in Lincoln has been identified. According to an accident report, Lyn Linder, 80, was killed in the crash on Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Linder was as traveling westbound in a silver Prius on Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested after a pursuit where he hit three vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Kwik Shop, 14th St. and Adams St., around 9:00 p.m. on Monday for a report of a person down. Officers said a person passing...
News Channel Nebraska
First responders team up for Stuff an Emergency Vehicle in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — With the holiday season upon us, first responders in Fairbury are looking for help from the community to help those going through hard times. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Fairbury Rural Fire Department, Jefferson County Ambulance and Blue Valley Community Action are teaming up for their annual Stuff the Emergency Vehicle event.
1011now.com
Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash
Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died.
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
News Channel Nebraska
Humboldt man sentenced to prison after injury accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Rylee Davis, 21, of Humboldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison for causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol on May 14. Prosecutors say a 21-year-old woman was injured in a roll-over accident when she was thrown from a vehicle driven by Davis on Dock Road near Plattsmouth.
Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage. 22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said. When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
more955.com
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
