ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

First look: Iowa State at TCU odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDn6i_0jIbpgjI00

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7 Big 12) face the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Iowa State vs. TCU odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Cyclones suffered a 14-10 loss to Texas Tech Saturday as they failed to cover as 3.5-point home favorites. Iowa State has been massively disappointing this year as the program has lost 7 of its last 8 games.

The Horned Frogs escaped with a 29-28 win over Baylor Saturday on a game-winning field goal, but they weren’t able to cover as 1.5-point road favorites. TCU is the lone undefeated team in the Big 12 and is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Tuesday’s update.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Iowa State at TCU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:36 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board (OTB)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Iowa State +10.5 (-110) | TCU -10.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -113 | U: -107)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Iowa State 4-7 | TCU 11-0
  • ATS: Iowa State 4-6-1 | TCU 8-2-1
  • O/U: Iowa State 2-9 | TCU 6-5

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Iowa State vs. TCU head-to-head

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between Iowa State and TCU. The Horned Frogs have a slight edge with an 8-5 record in the first 13 meetings.

Despite the all-time record, Iowa State has won 3 straight against TCU. The Cyclones defeated the Horned Frogs 48-14 in Iowa last season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lineups.com

Iowa State Vs. TCU Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)

TCU just keeps on winning. One of the darlings of the season, TCU came in as a trendy sleeper pick to win the Big 12 championship and now have their eyes set on a playoff berth. In their way this week comes Iowa State as TCU has no room for error should they want to keep their National Title hopes alive.
fwtx.com

Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest

Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
FORT WORTH, TX
Wichita Eagle

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Hejny finally living dream as Bearcats QB

Hauss worked hard to get better and he’s still working hard to improve. The players all like him, believe in him, and are completely behind him. He’s earned the complete respect of every one of them and all the coaches.”. Hauss Hejny admits that even as he was...
ALEDO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL PREVIEW: Argyle vs. Grapevine

Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to head full force towards the state championships. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset in order to keep their seasons alive. This week, CW33 will broadcast the Friday night regional matchup...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap

Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America

America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy