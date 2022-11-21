ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

At These U.S. Airports, You Can Walk Loved Ones to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass

Accompanying loved ones to their airport gate for a final hug before they board—or a post-flight welcome home—is mostly considered part of a bygone era of travel. But thanks to programs at about a half-dozen airports, non-travelers can obtain a guest or visitor pass that enables them to go through the TSA checkpoint sans ticket, making those goodbyes (or greetings) at the gate possible once again.
MICHIGAN STATE
BoardingArea

LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599

Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
CBS Denver

Frontier Airlines introduces 'All You Can Fly' pass to passengers

Frontier Airlines will be rolling out its "All You Can Fly" pass to passengers. The pass includes unlimited flights to all United States destinations, including Puerto Rico. The airline says flights will be available for booking on May 2, 2023. The pass is valid for one year and allows the passenger to customize their travel with purchase options for bags, seats and other ancillary products. Frontier says the pass is currently on sale for $599 with the retail and renewal price going for $1,999 per year. The airline advises flights must be booked on flyfrontier.com as well as certain flights being subjected to blackout periods.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale

If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey. It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year....
Reader's Digest

Frontier Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass—Here’s What You Need to Know

It’s every traveler’s dream—to travel to unlimited destinations without the pricey hassle of flight costs. Particularly with remote work options, the rise of digital nomads and innovative new work policies like four-day work weeks and wellness weeks, travel is becoming more and more accessible minus the hassle of pesky flight costs.
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy