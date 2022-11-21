Read full article on original website
LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599
Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
Frontier Airlines introduces 'All You Can Fly' pass to passengers
Frontier Airlines will be rolling out its "All You Can Fly" pass to passengers. The pass includes unlimited flights to all United States destinations, including Puerto Rico. The airline says flights will be available for booking on May 2, 2023. The pass is valid for one year and allows the passenger to customize their travel with purchase options for bags, seats and other ancillary products. Frontier says the pass is currently on sale for $599 with the retail and renewal price going for $1,999 per year. The airline advises flights must be booked on flyfrontier.com as well as certain flights being subjected to blackout periods.
Frontier Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass—Here’s What You Need to Know
It’s every traveler’s dream—to travel to unlimited destinations without the pricey hassle of flight costs. Particularly with remote work options, the rise of digital nomads and innovative new work policies like four-day work weeks and wellness weeks, travel is becoming more and more accessible minus the hassle of pesky flight costs.
