FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 11 2022

Is the AFC West locked up? It certainly feels that way after the Kansas City Chiefs completed the sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs saw their usual top offensive stars dominate in crucial spots. Elsewhere, other offensive pieces took advantage of new opportunities. We also saw the Kansas City defense make some vital stops with their backs against the wall, to boot.
Great Bend Post

Monday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left. The Chiefs swept the season series from Los Angeles and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City leads four teams by one game in the conference.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

