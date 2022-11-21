Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes quietly on pace to break NFL passing record
Patrick Mahomes did his thing for the AFC-best Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, leading the team back from a
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
The Chargers threw Chiefs’ Travis Kelce a curveball. How he still got the last laugh
At age 33, Travis Kelce is as productive as ever. How does he do it? The game-winning touchdown in L.A. gives us the insight.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 11 2022
Is the AFC West locked up? It certainly feels that way after the Kansas City Chiefs completed the sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs saw their usual top offensive stars dominate in crucial spots. Elsewhere, other offensive pieces took advantage of new opportunities. We also saw the Kansas City defense make some vital stops with their backs against the wall, to boot.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Voices Opinion On Giants' Kadarius Toney Trade
A lot of people still can't figure this one out.
Chiefs' Kelce continues to star amid rash of injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman was watching his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night when he tweeted a picture showing the injured wide receiver's shattered TV screen and asking how the game turned out. Thanks to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs...
Monday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left. The Chiefs swept the season series from Los Angeles and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City leads four teams by one game in the conference.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis: Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker’s
DENVER (AP) — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn’t quite so cockeyed, but eight months in...
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books, with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The re-emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular season enters the stretch run.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chargers are...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0