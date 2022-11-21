Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
WEAR
Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
thepulsepensacola.com
Fill the Mayflower 2022 Food Drive Raises 80,000 Healthy Meals for Neighbors in Need!
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving and Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – was a success, raising the equivalent of 80,000 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties! Food collected during Fill the Mayflower at Cordova Mall – Manna’s largest multi-day food drive of the year – will be distributed through Manna’s pantry and food security programs in the two-county area.
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
WEAR
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week. A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street. Residents may be able to get all...
Atmore family remembers loved one through giving back each Thanksgiving
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020. Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, […]
The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held 32nd annual Creek Festival in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held their 32nd annual Creek Festival this weekend. The festival is usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving every year but were unable to hold the festival the past few years because of COVID. The festival had performances from...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Jughead’ dog captured safely in Bay Minette, looking for his ‘furever’ home
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A stray dog was taken prisoner to…plastic. He roamed through Bay Minette with a plastic jug stuck on his head, and it had people doing a double take. Bay Minette Animal Control said with the help of concerned citizens, they were able to track...
utv44.com
Prodisee Pantry provides roughly 1500 families with Thanksgiving dinners in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a difficult time for families who are struggling to afford a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving feast. Prodisee Pantry stepped in once again this year to assist 1,500 families providing a turkey and all the fixings for the dinner table. Ever since COVID-19 struck it's been...
Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
Improvements to beach access parks on Okaloosa Island, No. 2 temporarily closed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Beach Access No. 2 on Okaloosa Island will be closed from Nov. 21 until Dec. 12 (weather dependent) as the county makes repairs. Okaloosa County officials said the Facility and Parks Maintenance team will be making a number of repairs to the site located between Holiday House and The […]
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
Pensacola mother who lost her son to gun violence creates ‘Garden of Peace and Hope’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Pensacola mother Lavon Brown lost her son Labar Brown after he was murdered on Oct. 22, 2012. Since then, Lavon Brown has made it her mission to bring awareness to homicide and provide herself and others a peaceful place to grieve. “I knew that I couldn’t bring him back,” said Brown. […]
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
