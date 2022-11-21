The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving and Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – was a success, raising the equivalent of 80,000 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties! Food collected during Fill the Mayflower at Cordova Mall – Manna’s largest multi-day food drive of the year – will be distributed through Manna’s pantry and food security programs in the two-county area.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO