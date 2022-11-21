ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Fill the Mayflower 2022 Food Drive Raises 80,000 Healthy Meals for Neighbors in Need!

The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving and Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – was a success, raising the equivalent of 80,000 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties! Food collected during Fill the Mayflower at Cordova Mall – Manna’s largest multi-day food drive of the year – will be distributed through Manna’s pantry and food security programs in the two-county area.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week. A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street. Residents may be able to get all...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL

