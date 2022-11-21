ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Timothy Scott Johnson, 57, of 320 Bristol St., was charged Nov. 8 with interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. James Aspinwall, 46, of 60 Francis Dr., Seymour, was charged Nov. 9 with third degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief. John Teardo,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch) Fillion

Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch), 79, of Southington, beloved wife of Roger Fillion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in New Britain on March 9, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Silverio) Jurewitch. She was raised in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Veteran of Plainville Police Department promoted to sergeant

PLAINVILLE – A veteran of the police department has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Roman Blajerski received the promotion from the rank of officer after serving for 17 years with the Plainville Police Department, the department said Tuesday. During his time in Plainville, Blajerski has been...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford

An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT
NECN

Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford, Conn.

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Plainfield man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby faced a judge Wednesday. Plainfield police arrested Sean Holmes, 38, Tuesday night and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with officers. The Plainfield Police […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Brothers killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Barker Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street. Officers found Cesar Deaza-Escobar, 20, and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, 19, suffering from […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police charge Stratford man in shooting after catalytic converter argument

BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man was being held on $1 million bond after police said he shot another man following an alleged argument about catalytic converters. Eugene Delevante, 43, of Knowlton Street, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. During Delevante’s arraignment...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy