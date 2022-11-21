Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Timothy Scott Johnson, 57, of 320 Bristol St., was charged Nov. 8 with interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. James Aspinwall, 46, of 60 Francis Dr., Seymour, was charged Nov. 9 with third degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief. John Teardo,...
Bristol Press
Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch) Fillion
Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch), 79, of Southington, beloved wife of Roger Fillion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in New Britain on March 9, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Silverio) Jurewitch. She was raised in...
Bristol Press
Veteran of Plainville Police Department promoted to sergeant
PLAINVILLE – A veteran of the police department has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Roman Blajerski received the promotion from the rank of officer after serving for 17 years with the Plainville Police Department, the department said Tuesday. During his time in Plainville, Blajerski has been...
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford
An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man whose murder conviction was tossed pleads not guilty to charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction – connected to the killing of a woman who was fatally shot in 2017 – was overturned earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces in the same case. Patrick Miles, 41, of...
Hartford Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Back At New Britain Bus Station, Police Report
A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a man at a bus station in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an assault at the downtown New Britain Fastrak Station at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Authorities...
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
NECN
Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford, Conn.
Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
Plainfield man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby faced a judge Wednesday. Plainfield police arrested Sean Holmes, 38, Tuesday night and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with officers. The Plainfield Police […]
Brothers killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Barker Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street. Officers found Cesar Deaza-Escobar, 20, and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, 19, suffering from […]
sheltonherald.com
Police charge Stratford man in shooting after catalytic converter argument
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man was being held on $1 million bond after police said he shot another man following an alleged argument about catalytic converters. Eugene Delevante, 43, of Knowlton Street, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. During Delevante’s arraignment...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Man convicted in 1987 double killing in Connecticut
Thirty-five years after a man and his adult son were found with their throats slashed in their Connecticut home, a longtime suspect was convicted Tuesday in the killings, prosecutors said.
