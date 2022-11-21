ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
Cardinals prefer Colt McCoy to Kyler Murray right now?

The Arizona Cardinals have been a big disappointment on offense this season, and quarterback Kyler Murray’s play has been part of that. The issues have been significant enough that the team may feel better about Colt McCoy being under center right now. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 appeared...
Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team (3-8) announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
Lovie Smith hints at quarterback change for Texans

The Houston Texans are looking for a spark on offense after another poor performance, and that may come from changing the quarterback. On Monday, Texans coach Lovie Smith suggested that quarterback Davis Mills may be benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. That comes one day after the Texans failed to threaten much in a 23-10 loss to Washington.
