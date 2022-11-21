Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
Ja'Marcus Bradley is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Dolphins 'Running On All Cylinders'
Ready to move on following a frustrating Week 11 loss, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shares thoughts on Dolphins third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Cardinals prefer Colt McCoy to Kyler Murray right now?
The Arizona Cardinals have been a big disappointment on offense this season, and quarterback Kyler Murray’s play has been part of that. The issues have been significant enough that the team may feel better about Colt McCoy being under center right now. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 appeared...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is garnering some well deserved attention.
FOX Sports
Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team (3-8) announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
2023 NFL Draft order: Jaguars behind other 3-win teams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful they can turn around their 3-7 season with a string of wins to end the year, but there’s always a nice consolation prize that comes with a losing record: a top draft pick. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the strength of schedule tiebreaker doesn’t look...
What Every NFL Team Should Be Thankful for
From new stars to old coaches to the general concepts, what fans of each team can celebrate at the Thanksgiving table.
Lovie Smith hints at quarterback change for Texans
The Houston Texans are looking for a spark on offense after another poor performance, and that may come from changing the quarterback. On Monday, Texans coach Lovie Smith suggested that quarterback Davis Mills may be benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. That comes one day after the Texans failed to threaten much in a 23-10 loss to Washington.
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
Apparently some of the Buckeyes weren't prepared for the 2021 matchup with Michigan because they didn't take the rivalry seriously.
Why Colts Quarterbacks, Running Backs Must Improve
Expectations were high for the Indianapolis Colts' offense in 2022, featuring quarterback Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor, but things haven't gone as hoped.
Comments / 0