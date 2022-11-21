NEW YORK, NY – Police today are breathing a sigh of relief after there were no injuries reported when three gunmen shot at people inside the Kennedy King Playground on November 7th. Now, detectives are searching for two men and a woman who fired those shots. The NYPD released photos of the three suspects and are asking the public to identify them. Police said that the individuals might have been targeting an individual inside the playground but caused “a grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people within the playground.” All three suspects were wearing face masks. If The post Gunmen open fire at New York City playground appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO