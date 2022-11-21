Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – Three siblings are safe tonight after a failed attempt by a man inside a NYC subway station to abduct their 10-year-old brother. According to police, the siblings, ages 10, 15, and 16, were making their way onto the 2 train at the 149th Street and West 34th Street Station when the man grabbed the 10-year-old boy’s leg and attempted to pull him off the train, allegedly telling him, “Get off, this is our stop!” The man was unknown to the siblings. The juveniles were able to escape from the suspect, who is described as a black The post Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
Gunmen open fire at New York City playground
NEW YORK, NY – Police today are breathing a sigh of relief after there were no injuries reported when three gunmen shot at people inside the Kennedy King Playground on November 7th. Now, detectives are searching for two men and a woman who fired those shots. The NYPD released photos of the three suspects and are asking the public to identify them. Police said that the individuals might have been targeting an individual inside the playground but caused “a grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people within the playground.” All three suspects were wearing face masks. If The post Gunmen open fire at New York City playground appeared first on Shore News Network.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
norwoodnews.org
Bronx “Mac Ballers” Gang Member Charged with 2013 Murder of Rasheed Barton
Bronx man, Lamar Williams, 31, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 17, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder with a firearm, in relation to the murder of Rasheed Barton on August 11, 2013, in the Soundview section of The Bronx. The news was announced on Thursday by...
12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a male suspect wielding a crutch last Thursday in Brooklyn. The New York City Police Department said the attack happened at the intersection of St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court in Flatbush. A surveillance video shows the attacker running to the victim, holding a medical crutch. As he crosses the street toward the boy, the suspect attacks the 12-year-old boy multiple times with the crutch. Detectives say the attack was unprovoked. After assaulting the boy, the man pointed and shouted at him before fleeing in the direction from where The post 12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
Jewish boy egged in antisemitic attack in Brooklyn; teen arrested, police say
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nearly a dozen people hurled eggs at a Jewish teen in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday. The 15-year-old victim was dressed in Jewish garb and walking near 1301 East 18 St. in Midwood on Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m. when a group of about 11 people […]
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
who13.com
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, Donald Gekonge, 24, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
NBC New York
Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops
Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for an assault with a belt aboard a subway train in Queens this week. On Thursday, at around 2 pm, the unknown male suspect approached a victim on the platform of the Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Queens. Without provocation, the man struck the victim with a belt and fled. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the attacker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC mother hits back after '1619 Project' author mocked her subway concerns: 'They just refuse to see it'
New York City resident Yiatin Chu responded to a '1619 Project' author mocking her for sharing her experience on the city's subway on 'Fox & Friends First.'
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
wshu.org
Nassau County police blame malls for racially disproportionate arrests
The Nassau County Police Department blamed its disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people on the large number of malls along the Queens-Nassau border. The revelation came during a presentation by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to Nassau County's Public Safety Committee. Police data shows that even though Black and Hispanic...
NYPD says attacks on NYC gay bar show ‘hate crime pattern’ after backlash, Colorado mass shooting
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department on Monday has agreed multiple attacks on a NYC gay bar show a hate crime pattern against the establishment, targeting it because of its affiliation to the LGBTQ community. This decision comes after the department was criticized for initially downplaying the possible hate intent and after five people were shot and killed inside a Colorado gay bar. After the Colorado incident and backlash from New Yorkers, the NYPD issued a statement calling the attacks a “criminal mischief hate crime pattern”. They also posted a video of the assailant inside a The post NYPD says attacks on NYC gay bar show ‘hate crime pattern’ after backlash, Colorado mass shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man steals Amazon delivery van from worker at knifepoint for Brooklyn joyride
A thief took an Amazon delivery van for a joyride Monday after stealing it from a worker at knifepoint, authorities said.
