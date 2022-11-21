ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK, NY – Three siblings are safe tonight after a failed attempt by a man inside a NYC subway station to abduct their 10-year-old brother. According to police, the siblings, ages 10, 15, and 16, were making their way onto the 2 train at the 149th Street and West 34th Street Station when the man grabbed the 10-year-old boy’s leg and attempted to pull him off the train, allegedly telling him, “Get off, this is our stop!” The man was unknown to the siblings. The juveniles were able to escape from the suspect, who is described as a black The post Three children thwart attempted abduction aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Gunmen open fire at New York City playground

NEW YORK, NY – Police today are breathing a sigh of relief after there were no injuries reported when three gunmen shot at people inside the Kennedy King Playground on November 7th. Now, detectives are searching for two men and a woman who fired those shots. The NYPD released photos of the three suspects and are asking the public to identify them. Police said that the individuals might have been targeting an individual inside the playground but caused “a grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people within the playground.” All three suspects were wearing face masks. If The post Gunmen open fire at New York City playground appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a male suspect wielding a crutch last Thursday in Brooklyn. The New York City Police Department said the attack happened at the intersection of St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court in Flatbush. A surveillance video shows the attacker running to the victim, holding a medical crutch. As he crosses the street toward the boy, the suspect attacks the 12-year-old boy multiple times with the crutch. Detectives say the attack was unprovoked. After assaulting the boy, the man pointed and shouted at him before fleeing in the direction from where The post 12-year-old assaulted by crutch-wielding attacker in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
who13.com

Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, Donald Gekonge, 24, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for an assault with a belt aboard a subway train in Queens this week. On Thursday, at around 2 pm, the unknown male suspect approached a victim on the platform of the Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Queens. Without provocation, the man struck the victim with a belt and fled. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the attacker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Man sought after belt attack in NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Nassau County police blame malls for racially disproportionate arrests

The Nassau County Police Department blamed its disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people on the large number of malls along the Queens-Nassau border. The revelation came during a presentation by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to Nassau County's Public Safety Committee. Police data shows that even though Black and Hispanic...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD says attacks on NYC gay bar show ‘hate crime pattern’ after backlash, Colorado mass shooting

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department on Monday has agreed multiple attacks on a NYC gay bar show a hate crime pattern against the establishment, targeting it because of its affiliation to the LGBTQ community. This decision comes after the department was criticized for initially downplaying the possible hate intent and after five people were shot and killed inside a Colorado gay bar. After the Colorado incident and backlash from New Yorkers, the NYPD issued a statement calling the attacks a “criminal mischief hate crime pattern”. They also posted a video of the assailant inside a The post NYPD says attacks on NYC gay bar show ‘hate crime pattern’ after backlash, Colorado mass shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy