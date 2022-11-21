ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Today’s Al Roker reveals major health update after beloved weatherman leaves hospital in heartwarming Thanksgiving video

BELOVED Today show weatherman Al Roker is heading home for Thanksgiving after sharing a heartwarming video of him exiting a hospital. Roker - who was admitted to the hospital last week for a blood clot in his leg, which broke off into some more clots that reached his lungs - left off a cheerful "wahoo" after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Eve Sparks Worry as Disney Animation’s ‘Strange World’ and Other New Movies Fight for Scraps

The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $65 million for the five-days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is in serious trouble.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often Do...

