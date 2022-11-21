Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
Five Native Americans Who Shaped American Culture
From capturing the heart of a nation with awe-inspiring athleticism to elevating American ballet onto the world stage, Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Here are five such Native Americans who have shaped American culture. Jim Thorpe...
nativenewsonline.net
Lionel Bordeaux, Sinte Gleska University’s Long Time President, Passes
Mission, South Dakota—Lionel R. Bordeaux, 82, a Rosebud Lakota Sioux tribal citizen and Sinte Gleska University’s President since 1973, passed away on November 16. He was 82. No cause has been given to his death. Bordeaux’s career touched the lives of many, and he was widely recognized for...
nativenewsonline.net
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Awards $100,000 Grant to Fund Native News Coverage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has awarded a grant of $100,000 to the nonprofit Local Media Foundation on behalf of Native News Online, a leading independent news outlet that covers important news across Indian Country. The one-year grant will be used to hire Indigenous...
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
‘Yellowstone’ Luke Grimes Shares ‘Montana Locals’ Story on Kimmel
I have had a couple of buddies who grew up in Hawaii or spent a good chunk of their lives on one of the islands. Only to eventually end up in Montana, out of all places. They would tell me stories about how the locals treat tourists, especially tourists who plan on moving to Hawaii. Locals in Hawaii are not fond of more people moving to the already crowded state. So they don't treat some out of staters as nicely as some would in other parts of the country.
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America’s Great Plains by the tens of millions, the animals would soon thunder up a chute, take a truck ride across South Dakota and join one of many burgeoning herds Heinert has helped reestablish on Native American lands. Heinert nodded in satisfaction to a park service employee as the animals stomped their hooves and kicked up dust in the cold wind. He took a brief call from Iowa about another herd being transferred to tribes in Minnesota and Oklahoma, then spoke with a fellow trucker about yet more bison destined for Wisconsin. By nightfall, the last of the American buffalo shipped from Badlands were being unloaded at the Rosebud reservation, where Heinert lives. The next day, he was on the road back to Badlands to load 200 bison for another tribe, the Cheyenne River Sioux.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond
There's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with bison, which occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief.
What are the odds of a white Thanksgiving?
Here's where to go if you really want to wear snow boots while you eat your turkey.
nativenewsonline.net
Pokagon Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Thanksgiving Baskets
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are making 1,000 families in need happy this Thanksgiving through a giveaway of holiday food boxes. Each Thanksgiving food box includes a Smoked Ham, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Macaroni & Cheese, Pineapple Slices, and Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffins. Distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana, and several Four Winds Casinos team members were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend, today to hand out 200 food boxes.
tourcounsel.com
History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)
The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
nativenewsonline.net
Tribal Business News Round Up: Nov. 21
This week in Tribal Business News, Native attorneys weigh on the historic lack of Indigenous voices as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the Brackeen case, three Michigan tribes partner on a construction and real estate joint venture; and a gaming expert reflects on California’s recent vote in favor of sovereignty in tribal gaming.
nativenewsonline.net
California Tribal Families Coalition Establishes “The California ICWA Institute” Think Tank
On the heels of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court on the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), an organization comprised of a coalition of California tribes on Nov. 21 announced its creation of a think tank to advance and defend protections for Native children. The California ICWA Institute—a...
Gravel’s most successful event creators collaborate on a new adventure: The Great Plains Gravel Route
3800 miles, six states and 2-3 weeks to complete: Here’s what we know so far
iheart.com
New World Record For Longest Beard Chain Claimed In Wyoming
DW: And the air was filled with the stench of beard cream and yesterday's soup... A new world record is being claimed by a group of bearded participants in Wyoming. On Friday, the participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, and stood side-by-side and clipped their beards together to create a beard chain that was measured to be 150 feet long…more than twice the world record of 62 feet six inches.
Comments / 0