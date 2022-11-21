ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Related
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Deadline

American Music Awards 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift Reigns, Scores Artist Of The Year Prize

Taylor Swift won big at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I really feel that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make — you encouraged me.” Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators. RELATED: American Music...
102.5 The Bone

2022 American Music Awards: Here are the nominees

LOS ANGELES — The 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night with spectacular performances and star-studded presentation sequences. Wayne Brady will join a long line of comedians hosting this year’s show. “I’m ecstatic and honored to...
Elite Daily

MGK Slammed Critics That Don’t Think He Makes Rock Music

After being nominated and favored to win the award for Best Alternative Rock Artist and Best Rock Album at the 2022 American Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly came ready to poke a few holes in people’s perceptions. Not with his purple suit covered in spikes, but with his acceptance speech. Machine Gun Kelly’s 2022 AMAs speech slammed those who claim his music isn’t rock and roll.
Loudwire

Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined

Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Loudwire

Loudwire

