2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
The Best and Worst Examples of Classic Rock Bands Trying to Make Disco Songs, Ranked
Numerous classic rock bands tried to get in on the disco music trend during the 1970s and early 1980s. In some cases, that trend-chasing produced classic music. On the other hand, it produced some embarrassing songs as well. 5. ‘Silly Love Songs’ by Wings Like all of Paul McCartney’s worst work, “Silly Love Songs” manages …
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
American Music Awards 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift Reigns, Scores Artist Of The Year Prize
Taylor Swift won big at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I really feel that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make — you encouraged me.” Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators. RELATED: American Music...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
2022 American Music Awards: Here are the nominees
LOS ANGELES — The 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night with spectacular performances and star-studded presentation sequences. Wayne Brady will join a long line of comedians hosting this year’s show. “I’m ecstatic and honored to...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Wasn’t a Hit But Anne Murray’s Cover Was
Paul McCartney couldn't remember if John Lennon contributed to one song from The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul.' Anne Murray's cover of the song was a big hit.
2022 American Music Awards Predictions: Favorite K-pop Artist
Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet's predictions for Favorite K-pop Artist at the upcoming 2022 American Music Awards, which will take place on Nov. 20.
Elite Daily
MGK Slammed Critics That Don’t Think He Makes Rock Music
After being nominated and favored to win the award for Best Alternative Rock Artist and Best Rock Album at the 2022 American Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly came ready to poke a few holes in people’s perceptions. Not with his purple suit covered in spikes, but with his acceptance speech. Machine Gun Kelly’s 2022 AMAs speech slammed those who claim his music isn’t rock and roll.
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined
Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Only One Rock Band Won an Award at 2022 MTV European Music Awards – See Full Winners List
There were over 20 different categories at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards last night (Nov. 13) in Germany, and only one rock band took one of them home. The category was literally called Best Rock, and Muse were the recipients of the title. The ceremony was held at the...
Paul McCartney Names 2 of His Favorite Modern Music Acts
Paul McCartney still pays attention to modern music, and he recently shared two modern music acts who are his favorites
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Loudwire
