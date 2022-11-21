Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
WNYT
Saratoga Springs city leaders barred from talking about shooting
City leaders in Saratoga Springs have been barred from talking about or releasing any more information about the shootout there this weekend. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge Wednesday afternoon, which prohibits Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino and other public officials from releasing any more information, video or audio, and from commenting on evidence in the case.
wamc.org
Troy mayor outlines progress on ARPA-funded projects
The city of Troy is moving ahead with plans to spend its share of American Rescue Plan funds. Mayor Patrick Madden says the Troy Now initiative has been key to gathering public input. "We had an allocation of $42.8 million from the American Rescue Plan," said Madden. "And, though it's...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
iBerkshires.com
Former North Adams Dry Cleaning Building Demolished
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Sun Cleaners finally came down last week years after the city was first approached to take over the troubled structure. The city took possession of the former dry cleaning shop in 2019 as part of a portfolio of properties transferred by the now-dissolved Housing Opportunities Inc. That process took several years because of site testing and over concerns of liabilities for cleanup.
WRGB
Analyst: Saratoga officials must consider impact on business when setting safety protocols
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — State police continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Saratoga Springs -- and as they work to learn more about the circumstances that surrounded this violence, city officials are weighing what policy changes might make nightlife in Saratoga safer.
therivernewsroom.com
Why Are Accessory Dwelling Units Stalled in Albany?
America is gripped by a housing crisis. The nation as a whole is short at least seven million single-family housing units caused by decades of underbuilding, and especially short of smaller “starter homes” affordable for younger and less-well-paid residents. A year ago, I wrote Yes in My Backyard,...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs Non-Profit Grant Application Program Now Open & Through Dec. 31
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Applications for The Mayor’s Non-profit Grant Program will be accepted online through Dec. 31, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim announced during City Council meeting on Nov. 15. Applicants must be 501 (c) 3 non-profits located in or serving the residents of Saratoga Springs, and projects...
WRGB
Officer involved shooting prompts proposed nightlife policy change in Spa City
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs city leaders say this weekend’s officer involved shooting has prompted them to propose policy changes to ensure more safety during the city’s nightlife hours. Policies city leaders are looking into are requiring bars to wand patrons upon entering the bars...
wamc.org
Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand help pack Thanksgiving meals in Latham
Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, November 22, 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand were at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Tuesday afternoon to help pack holiday meals. Hochul and Gillibrand met with...
Update from Albany Water Department
The Albany Water Department has released an update in regards to their raw water transmission, located between the Alcove Reservoir and Feura Bush Water Treatment Plant.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Skidmore College Improves Main Entrance
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Recent improvements to Skidmore College’s main entrance off North Broadway support the College’s guiding principles of sustainability, accessibility, and enhancing the campus experience for everyone. The project emerged as an early priority in Skidmore College’s Campus Master Planning process and is a collaboration between...
Conviction Sealing Clinic Fair in Albany
The City of Albany, in partnership with several community organizations, will be hosting its second Conviction Sealing Clinic & Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5 things to know this Tuesday, November 22
Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed's weather report, today begins a dry and mild stretch that will continue through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will cruise into the lower 40s with more sunshine this afternoon.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
City Plans Downtown Truck Traffic Study to Improve Broadway Corridor
SARATOGA SPRINGS — At its meeting on Nov. 15, the City Council announced an initiative aimed at identifying solutions related to increased commercial truck traffic along the Broadway corridor. Over the last 20 years, there has been an increase in commercial truck traffic on Broadway due to the development...
Local biz owners donate hearing aids in Puerto Rico
Mary and Rick Frasier know very well how hearing, and hearing loss, can impact people from all walks of life, and how it can impact those who cannot afford help.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The Wesley Community Announces Managerial Promotions
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Wesley Community, which provides affordable senior living and care, has announced a series of managerial promotions on its senior leadership team. Katie Lahoff was named Chief Financial Officer, Katelynn Ethier has been named Executive Director, and Greg Dixon was appointed as Chief Development and Marketing Officer. Heather Roselan was also named Director of Assisted Living.
adirondackalmanack.com
LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth
In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
Comments / 0