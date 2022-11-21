Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Derbyshire: Woman's family to get payout for care home failures
A Derbyshire council and an NHS trust have been told to pay compensation to a family after failing their dying mother in her final months. A watchdog found mistakes at a care home caused "worry and avoidable distress" to her family. The woman "did not receive the service she paid...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA
The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
They died suddenly - then the anti-vax trolling started
"Seven days, 18 hours, 39 minutes ago my beloved... died suddenly of cardiac arrest". When Victoria Brownworth logged onto Twitter to post these words about her partner of 23 years, she didn't know that two of them in particular would provoke a storm of online harassment. Because, as Victoria waited...
BBC
Husband pays tribute to wife and daughters who died after fire
A husband has paid tribute to his wife and two young daughters who died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was...
Nicola Sturgeon: NHS founding principles ‘not up for discussion’
Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.The Scottish Government immediately sought...
Mother says asthmatic son 'struggling to breathe' living in flat covered by mould
A mother living in Hounslow, west London, has said that her asthmatic son is “struggling to breathe” in their flat which is covered in mould.Aisha Hussain, 31, says her 16-year-old son Justin’s condition has worsened because of thick black mould that has formed in their living room and on bedroom walls.The mum-of-three said she tried using mould remover and has contacted her landlord and local council for assistance but is “giving up” because there is “no help.”“We take concerns about poor quality or overcrowded private accommodation very seriously and inspect properties quickly,” Brent Council said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitFootball fans enjoy 66p pints in London as they watch England gameKayakers recover dozens of dead swans from London pond as bird flu hits capital
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Councils put 'on notice' following toddler's mould death
Housing providers are being put "on notice" following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the government has said. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and all social housing providers saying they have to improve conditions. Awaab died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by...
Three in 10 ambulance patients waiting at least 30 minutes for A&E handover
Around three in 10 patients arriving at hospitals in England by ambulance are waiting at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams, with health chiefs warning the situation is leading to deaths.Some 22,883 delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts in the week to November 20, new figures show.This was 29% of the 79,076 arrivals by ambulance.The proportion rose as high as 23% during winter 2021/22, before going on to peak at 27% in early April this year.The figures have been published by NHS England and provide the first weekly snapshot...
Fury As Pregnant Woman Demands Stepsister Helps With House Deposit
A woman who describes unfair treatment at the hands of her stepfamily has been praised on Reddit for not lending her stepsister $25,000.
Comments / 0