Lubbock, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Jones AT&T Stadium; Lubbock, Texas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Sooners Sports Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
klkntv.com

Nebraska state football championship roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a rematch of last season’s Class A championship game, Omaha Westside looked for revenge against Gretna. This time, Westside came out victorious, defeating Gretna 43-41 thanks to Anthony Rezac and Tristan Alvano. Alvano kicked a 45-yard field goal to win the game. He...
OMAHA, NE
KFDA

Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community is mourning the loss of the Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released the following statement:. It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas,...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing

When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
NEW HOME, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Foggy in the morning, mild in the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing windy and chilly conditions overnight. Low of 35°. Winds N 15-20 MPH....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX

