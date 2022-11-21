Read full article on original website
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Jones AT&T Stadium; Lubbock, Texas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Sooners Sports Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris...
Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Louisville live updates, game thread
No. 21 Texas Tech takes on Louisville 1:30 p.m. (CT) today in each team's second game of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Texas Tech dropped its opener in Maui to No. 10 Creighton, 76-65, on Monday, while...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state football championship roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a rematch of last season’s Class A championship game, Omaha Westside looked for revenge against Gretna. This time, Westside came out victorious, defeating Gretna 43-41 thanks to Anthony Rezac and Tristan Alvano. Alvano kicked a 45-yard field goal to win the game. He...
Lubbock, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Lubbock. The Midland Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Monterey High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00. The Monahans High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 22, 2022, 10:00:00.
KFDA
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community is mourning the loss of the Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released the following statement:. It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas,...
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 22nd, 2022
Precipitation will increase from north to south Thursday night into Friday morning in Lubbock and the South Plains, resulting in accumulating snow.
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
KCBD
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Foggy in the morning, mild in the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing windy and chilly conditions overnight. Low of 35°. Winds N 15-20 MPH....
KCBD
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
