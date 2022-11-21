ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon

A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation

With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo

Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day

The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants

New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire

Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
FanSided

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day

A classic NFC East battle will take place on Thanksgiving Day when the New York Giants head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Want some to have some extra fun betting on the game? Might I suggest sprinkling on a same game parlay. Remember, these parlays are difficult to hit, so you may want to wager less than you would on a normal bet.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

