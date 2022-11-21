Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Related
Broncos' trade Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's
DENVER — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure...
Troy Aikman names the 1 coach he would hire if starting a team
The San Francisco 49ers once again appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start to the season, and Troy Aikman feels there is one man who is primarily responsible for that — the head coach. Aikman heaped praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan following...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
John Mellencamp sits for national anthem before Colts-Eagles game
John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter who famously sang "Ain't That America," was seen sitting during the national anthem at an NFL game.
Dodgers Rumors: LA could battle Angels, Rangers for free agent OF target
Just one year ago, a Mitch Haniger pursuit would’ve found its way to the peak of the baseball trade mountain, and finding out the Dodgers were involved would’ve been completely natural. The Angels? Well, considering their continued mediocrity and their residence within the Seattle Mariners’ division, that would’ve been more of a stretch.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation
With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo
Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Matchup
SI Tickets has prices for the Las Vegas Raiders-Seattle Seahawks Week 12 matchup starting at $153.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
KING-5
Seahawks players surprise shoppers at Kent Safeway, pay for their groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
KENT, Wash. — Shoppers at a Safeway in Kent got a big surprise on Tuesday night from multiple Seattle Seahawks rookies. They partnered with Safeway to take care of every shopper's grocery bill at checkout for one hour. Scott Larson and his family were surprised and starstruck. He’s a...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire
Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
Giants vs. Cowboys Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day
A classic NFC East battle will take place on Thanksgiving Day when the New York Giants head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Want some to have some extra fun betting on the game? Might I suggest sprinkling on a same game parlay. Remember, these parlays are difficult to hit, so you may want to wager less than you would on a normal bet.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2