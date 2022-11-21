Related
Former Kentucky star Wan’Dale Robinson enjoys career day, but will miss rest of season
New York Giants wide receiver suffers torn ACL during his best statistical day as an NFL rookie.
John Y. Brown, former Kentucky governor and Kentucky Fried Chicken owner, dies
Brown, a Democrat, served as governor of Kentucky from December 1979 to December 1983. With First Lady Phyllis George, Brown helped save the Governor’s Mansion.
Here are 5 interesting government jobs open right now in Kentucky and what they pay
Whether your area of expertise is in tourism, education or environmental protection, Kentucky has a variety of open positions.
The coach that Kentucky just beat thinks he knows the key to the Cats’ future success
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points in the first half for Kentucky on Wednesday. North Florida’s coach thinks more good times are coming.
One key junior will participate in Kentucky football Senior Day, but he could still return
One of the UK defense’s best players is planning to participate in Senior Day despite having eligibility remaining.
Eastern Kentucky University RA charged with rape, officials say
EKU said the resident assistant was suspended indefinitely without pay.
Here’s the complete list of candidates running for Kentucky governor in 2023
Election Day 2023 is nearly a year away, but the race for Kentucky governor is already heating up. Here’s what we know about every candidate running for the commonwealth’s top office.
The problem isn’t Mark Stoops’ new contract, it’s the lack of transparency
Kentucky’s football coach was deserving of a new deal, so why didn’t UK make it more public?
Updated: 1 woman dead after a shooting near Masterson Station Park, Lexington police say
Police said the suspect was the victim’s husband. The suspect was detained at the scene Wednesday afternoon.
John Calipari discusses new starting lineup, and how he can better teach this UK team
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats defeated North Florida on Wednesday evening in Lexington.
WKU’s Dontaie Allen sidelined by ‘eligibility matter related to his previous school’
Former University of Kentucky guard from Pendleton County forced to sit out game in Cayman Islands.
Fayette schools responds to Lexington NAACP allegations of ‘mishandling’ principal’s leave
The Lexington NAACP said the school district should have taken control of the situation by releasing a statement discouraging any connection between the principal and the athletic director’s death.
After 30 years of hiding it, I can talk about my misunderstood, maligned mental illness.
OpEd: In popular culture, OCD is referred to as a joke. OCD is in reality a horrifying and complicated disorder
Detective: Lexington murder suspect admitted to fatal stabbing after arrest
Don Marshall is accused of killing Robert Wallace Jr. in September.
Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky that includes raise, increased buyout
Football coach signed extension on the eve of the Wildcats’ loss to Vanderbilt. It rivals John Calipari’s most recent deal in compensation and could keep him in Lexington through the 2030 season.
Collision shuts down Man o’ War at Palumbo, leaves one with life-threatening injuries
Both directions of both roads were affected as of about 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky Lottery launches new, exclusive jackpot game. Here’s how you can play
Kentucky Lottery reports $12,700 in sales of Kentucky 5 tickets ahead of the first drawing Monday night. Here’s what to know about the game and its odds.
SEC will send a team to the Las Vegas Bowl this year; could it be Kentucky?
Kentucky has never played a football game west of Texas, but the Las Vegas Bowl is one option on the table for the 2022 Wildcats.
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
635
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.https://www.kentucky.com/
Comments / 0