Hunting tragedy leaves 11-year-old boy dead

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot by a member of his hunting party Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Green Lake County town of Seneca. Police say a 41-year-old man was unloading his firearm while it was placed in the back seat a vehicle when the gun discharged. A bullet struck the boy in the chest.

Police say the boy was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, where he died.

No names have been released.

“The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” officials said in a prepared statement.