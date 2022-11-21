ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Craig Melvin's daughter just hit a pretty big milestone

On Nov. 21, the TODAY co-host revealed his 6-year-old daughter Sybil "Sibby" Ann's new milestone — and it's a big one. "I did have a really good weekend — it was a full weekend like they all are when you have kids," Craig told co-host Sheinelle Jones and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. "But the highlight was, my daughter Sybil, she's officially a reader."
Us Weekly

Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean

Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
TODAY.com

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson sing chilling version of 'The Impossible Dream'

Jennifer Hudson sang one of her favorite songs with an artist who covered the classic tune in 2020. Hudson, whose talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered earlier this year, welcomed Josh Groban for a recent episode and couldn't help but gush about his rendition of the song "The Impossible Dream."

