centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chimney, part of porch on historic Anderson home in Bend collapse after move
The chimney and some shingles from the porch of the historic Nels and Lillian Anderson House in north Bend collapsed following its 700-yard move Tuesday night. A construction worker tells Central Oregon Daily News that hydraulics on the vehicle that moved the house collapsed. In the video above, you can see at least one set of wheels on the vehicle is turned inward.
Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family
A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family appeared first on KTVZ.
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
KXL
Oregon Hemp Plant Fire Injures Five, Town Temporarily Evacuated
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a small town in Oregon was evacuated and five people were hurt in a hemp manufacturing plant fire. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said five employees were burned in the Sunday fire. The evacuation order for the town’s 150 residents was lifted around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say residents were evacuated to the town of Moro because the chemicals stored in the plant posed a risk for a larger explosion.
FOX 11 and 41
Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
centraloregondaily.com
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
KTVZ
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Former Bend coach appears in Washington court after child molestation charge
A former coach at the Bend Endurance Academy had his first court appearance Wednesday in Washington state after being charged with third degree child molestation. Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested in Bend last week after a teenage girl from Bend came forward with claims after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June.
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
cascadebusnews.com
NeighborImpact Food Bank Distributes Thanksgiving Meal Staples
(Photo | Courtesy of NeighborImpact) To help hungry families share a meal this Thanksgiving, NeighborImpact has distributed Thanksgiving meal staples to more than a dozen food pantries throughout Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The meals include stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, canned green beans, pumpkin puree, rolls and of course, turkey.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OFF files suit challenging Measure 114
PENDLETON – The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, and a private citizen have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure. The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Pendleton. Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are the named defendants in the action.
Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%
The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
KGW
Suspect in Washington carjacking, police shootout linked to Clackamas County double murder
24-year-old Frank Nifon is accused of participating in the murder of two men in Clackamas County last month. His alleged accomplice was arrested in Washington.
