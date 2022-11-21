Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Chamber donates $5000 to Union County Farm Bureau
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Chamber of Commerce) The Union County Chamber of Commerce donated $5000 to the Union County Farm Bureau. The funds were raised at the 73rd Farmer Merchant Banquet that took place on Nov 3rd and will be used to fund student scholarships. Scott Newman, the Executive Director for the Union County Chamber of Commerce said about the scholarship’s funds, “The Union County Chamber of Commerce is proud to work with the Ag Community in Union County and the Union County Farm Bureau to be donating these funds to Union County students. These funds were raised at the Farmer Merchant Banquet. This level of generosity shows how the Ag community in Union County supports students and again I am proud that the Union County Chamber of Commerce can present these funds.”
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses
UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness. In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week. According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
elkhornmediagroup.com
GSA awards new lease for U.S. Forest Service in Joseph
JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is entering into a 20-year lease agreement with Probert Family Ranches, LLC for a new U.S. Forest Service Ranger District Office for the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Ranger Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. The lease award was based on a competitive procurement process.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School Board meeting highlights
BAKER CITY – Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair (EL) spoke with Elkhorn Media Group’s Shannon McKone (SM) to discuss highlights from last week’s school board meeting. (SM) Thank you for joining me, Superintendent Lair. Let’s talk about some highlights from the school board meeting that took...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City manager search narrowed to one
WALLA WALLA – Following two separate executive sessions held Friday in which the Walla Walla City Council was expected to vote on selecting five finalists from a list of eight applicants for the position of city manager, the council announced it is going in another direction. “The council is...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Improvements on tap for Mill Creek
WALLA WALLA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Walla Walla County are partnering on a construction project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone. The estimated $10 million project will reduce overall flood risks to Walla Walla and the surrounding communities. The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Grande Ronde Hospital Water Leak Damages Fully Repaired by Early This Week
LA GRANDE – Early Wednesday morning, 11-16-22, Grande Ronde Hospital staff discovered an equipment malfunction in our surgical services department. The malfunction caused a water leak near one of the operating rooms. We are grateful the issue was caught before the damage became more extensive. The situation was quickly assessed, our teams worked through the night, and the process to repair the damage has already begun.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OFF files suit challenging Measure 114
PENDLETON – The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, and a private citizen have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure. The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Pendleton. Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are the named defendants in the action.
elkhornmediagroup.com
LGRFPD Respond to Haystack Fire on the Corner of Peach and Airport
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District) The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District responded to a haystack fire on the corner of Peach Rd. and Airport Ln. near the La Grande Airport yesterday Morning. The cause and exact time of ignition of the fire have not been confirmed though it was reported to have been burning in the early morning around 2:00 a.m.
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Ice rink opening is delayed
PENDLETON – The ice rink at Roy Raley Park usually opens to skaters the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That will not be the case this year. A mechanical failure during the start-up process has forced a delay. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said if everything goes according to plan, the rink will open on Friday, Dec. 2.
elkhornmediagroup.com
24 food boxes made for families for Thanksgiving
ISLAND CITY – Grocery Outlet in Island City recently partnered with the Island City Lions Club and the Island City Fire Department to make food boxes for families. According to Grocery Outlet, food boxes were made for a total of 24 families for Thanksgiving. It was noted that these...
yaktrinews.com
⚠️🚨FIRST ALERT 🚨⚠️- Icy conditions, possible fog on your Wednesday morning commute – Jason
Tough traveling conditions tonight, and into tomorrow morning from Ellensburg to Pendleton. The wintry mix that fell throughout the day will freeze tonight into tomorrow morning, causing difficult driving conditions throughout our areas. We’ve already had reports of rollover accidents on I-182 in Pasco Tuesday evening, and I-90 has been...
rmef.org
Thieves Steal Teenager’s Bull Elk Antlers
Imagine being a young, excited hunter who recently graduated from high school. You go elk hunting and take your first-ever bull elk. Not only that, but you help field dress it and tote out the meat out of the backcountry on your back. It’s a great day!. After you...
Comments / 0