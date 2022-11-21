ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $7.2M Top-shelf Estate in Brentwood, TN Offers Generous Living Space and Luxurious Amenities

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home of custom interior design and details now available for sale. This home located at 1553 Sunset Rd Lot 5, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,764 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Man caught recording fiancée’s daughter in the shower: affidavit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancée’s daughter while she showered. Eric V. Walker, 51, is charged with unlawful photography. Officers were dispatched on Sunday to Saxony Lake Drive after Walker’s fiancée found a video...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Local Fraternity, Foundation Provides Thanksgiving Meals to Needy Families

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The men of the Brentwood (TN) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated (Brentwood Kappas) and the Achievement Initiative of Middle Tennessee (AIM TN), a 501 (c) (3) Foundation, are providing Thanksgiving meals to 65 needy families in the Nashville Metropolitan area. “People...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Safe Fun Nashville Applauds Crackdown

NASHVILLE, TN — The coalition of downtown residents, office workers, business owners, and community members working to bring safety and common sense to Nashville’s party on wheels is hailing a recent decision to remove several noncompliant party buses from city streets. On Thursday, the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon. The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone, and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Home protection plan under scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A company partnered with the city is facing criticism from customers who said the insurance they paid for isn’t providing the coverage they expected, and they feel misled by the city. WSMV4 Investigates found out why the city isn’t doing more and what you need...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
LEBANON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy