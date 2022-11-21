Read full article on original website
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
Chicago brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone to open in surrounding Nashville communities
New Buona/Rainbow Cone locations will open in Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.2M Top-shelf Estate in Brentwood, TN Offers Generous Living Space and Luxurious Amenities
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home of custom interior design and details now available for sale. This home located at 1553 Sunset Rd Lot 5, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,764 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Gallatin woman collecting donations for Sumner Co. foster children this holiday
As we enter the season of giving, one Gallatin hairstylist is making sure no child in Sumner County is forgotten this Christmas.
WSMV
Man caught recording fiancée’s daughter in the shower: affidavit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancée’s daughter while she showered. Eric V. Walker, 51, is charged with unlawful photography. Officers were dispatched on Sunday to Saxony Lake Drive after Walker’s fiancée found a video...
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
Tennessee Tribune
Local Fraternity, Foundation Provides Thanksgiving Meals to Needy Families
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The men of the Brentwood (TN) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated (Brentwood Kappas) and the Achievement Initiative of Middle Tennessee (AIM TN), a 501 (c) (3) Foundation, are providing Thanksgiving meals to 65 needy families in the Nashville Metropolitan area. “People...
Tennessee Tribune
Safe Fun Nashville Applauds Crackdown
NASHVILLE, TN — The coalition of downtown residents, office workers, business owners, and community members working to bring safety and common sense to Nashville’s party on wheels is hailing a recent decision to remove several noncompliant party buses from city streets. On Thursday, the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission...
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon. The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone, and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
fox17.com
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
WSMV
Home protection plan under scrutiny
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A company partnered with the city is facing criticism from customers who said the insurance they paid for isn’t providing the coverage they expected, and they feel misled by the city. WSMV4 Investigates found out why the city isn’t doing more and what you need...
WSMV
Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
