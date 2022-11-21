Read full article on original website
Butler Area School Board considers having naloxone/Narcan available to district school nurses
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Butler Area School Board is considering having naloxone (brand name Narcan) available to school nurses and police in case of an emergency in the school district. The Butler County district attorney supports the proposal and said it could save lives. “I think it’s smart...
Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Prepare paperwork for outgoing freight in computer system. Update inventory for incoming and outgoing product in computer system. Work with other departments to ensure accuracy. Provide excellent customer service. Requirements:. High School Diploma or equivalent. Must pass...
Featured Local Job: Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for an Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Assuring accurate and timely input of accounts receivable. Assuring accurate and timely review of bank statements & reconciles. Assuring accurate and timely completion of statistical reports. Assisting with various job functions in the business...
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
Last-Minute Grant Could Save Polk Center Jobs
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Monday news release from the office of State Representative R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announcing a $2MM grant may be the harbinger of much-needed good economic news for the area. Verland Community Living Arrangements, a non-profit agency headquartered in Sewickley that cares for more...
Town hall meeting to be held in New Castle to discuss local Latino needs
United Way of Lawrence County will be holding a town hall meeting in the New Castle High School auditorium Monday, November 28 to discuss the needs of local Latino families. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. In the fall...
Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System
The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
Butler Schools Could Soon Allow Nurses To Carry Naloxone
The Butler Area School District is considering a policy change that would make the overdose reversal drug Naloxone available in school facilities. At their meeting Monday night, the Butler School Board approved the first reading of the policy by a vote of 6 to 2. According to Superintendent Dr. Brian...
Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Salvation Army Red Kettle gets big donation boost from DuBois business
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is getting set to launch for the 2022 campaign and one local company plans to help out huge. The goal for the Red Kettle Campaign — at least in DuBois — is $40,000. To help reach that goal, Paris Uniform Services says they’ll match […]
John “Papa” W. Williams
John “Papa” W. Williams, 84, formerly of Polk, passed away on November 21, 2022 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown, PA. He was born on March 5, 1938, in Armstrong County, to the late Warren F. and Hazel D. (Keller) Williams. John was a long time resident...
Food banks offer extra help with Thanksgiving
Area residents in need won’t have to worry if their family has a hearty Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the benevolence of local food pantry donors and workers, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank and two local grocery stores. More than a dozen food pantries dot Butler County and hand out...
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
Colleen Hileman Kifer
Colleen Hileman Kifer, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 13, 1933 in Phillipston PA, the daughter of Colin and Ruth Hileman. Colleen is survived by a brother, Bill Hileman and his wife Patsy of Day and a special...
Mary Lou Heckathorn
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
SPONSORED: Black Friday Deals and Small Business Saturday Events Happening at Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Shop Venango County Co-Op this Friday and Saturday for great deals and door prizes!. Support local businesses this weekend and “shop a store with a door”!. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday and at 10:00 a.m. on Small Business Saturday.
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
